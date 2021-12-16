Top 10 Headlines: Congress Leader's Sexist Comment, Probe Into IAF Chopper Crash & More

India-Bangladesh mark Vijay Diwas with historic deal; latter to import $500 mn defence items

Bangladesh will soon import defence related items from India under the USD 500 million Line of Credit provided by New Delhi as several identified equipment are being fast-tracked, according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

His remarks came after President Ram Nath Kovind, who is here on his maiden state visit at the invitation of his counterpart M Abdul Hamid to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, held delegation-level talks with the country’s top leadership on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh recalls valour of army during 1971 war: ‘Golden chapter of India’s military'

On the 50th Anniversary of Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 battle, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the war ‘Golden chapter in India’s military'. While recalling the valour of the Indian troops who have made notorious Pakistan bend down on its knees in front of our brave army in 197, Raksha Mantri paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel who have led us to the victory.

Congress leader passes shocking comment on rape in Karnataka Assembly | WATCH

In a shocking statement, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar passed a sexist comment in the Assembly on Wednesday saying that "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly.

UP Polls: BJP says Akhilesh-Shivpal's 'Parivarvadi' alliance not enough to defeat party

As the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh draw closer, a much-speculated alliance between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav who founded and leads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) has come to the fore after the two held a 45-minute long meeting on Thursday, December 16.

Goa Elections: Congress unveils list of 8 candidates, Ex-CM Kamat to contest from Margao

The Congress Party on Thursday announced candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa which is scheduled to take place early next year. According to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) press release, Digambar Vasant Kamat to contest from Margao Assembly seat. He was the chief minister from June 2007 to March 2012.

'Metroman' E Sreedharan quits politics after poll debacle, says 'no longer interested'

Bharatiya Janata Party’s star candidate in Kerala, E Sreedharan, widely known as ‘Metroman’ on Thursday announced his decision to quit politics after facing a debacle in the assembly elections held in Kerala earlier this year. The 90-year-old said that he has learnt his lesson about politics and is not interested anymore.

Probe into IAF chopper crash that killed CDS Rawat likely to conclude in 2 weeks: Sources

The tri-services inquiry set up by the Defence Ministry to probe the reasons behind the chopper crash, wherein Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 13 others lost their lives, is expected to complete its proceedings within the next two weeks, sources informed Republic on Thursday. As part of the said inquiry headed by Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, statements of witnesses, which include the on-ground people near the crash site in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, are being recorded.

Gangster Suresh Pujari's case to be dealt by SIT of Maharashtra ATS; SP Shinde to head

A day after a Thane court remanded gangster Suresh Pujari to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad till December 25, on Thursday a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the extortion case registered with the Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan against him. The SIT comprising seven members will be headed by Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Shinde.

CBI not to take up Indrani Mukerjea’s claim unless court intervenes: Sources

After Indrani Mukerjea sent a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora was alive, Republic Media Network on Thursday learnt from reliable sources in the investigative agency that the matter will not be taken up until and unless there is an intervention from the court. Indrani Mukerjea will have to raise the matter in court as the trial is still on in the Sheena Bora murder case, they said.

Omicron scare: Bharat Biotech donates 200,000 doses of COVAXIN to Vietnam

In a major development, Vietnam is set to receive 2,00,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine- COVAXIN, informed the Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Suchitra Ella. This was announced at a function hosted by President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E. Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue in New Delhi on Thursday.

