Top 10 Headlines: Congress Retains Sonia Gandhi As President; Pak Threatens India & More

Congress retains Sonia Gandhi as president despite election drubbing, post 5-hour CWC meet

Days after facing a drubbing in assembly elections in five states, Congress convened a meeting of its top executive body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday. Post the meeting, which had in attendance extended CWC-over 68 members- the grand old party held a press briefing and informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue to serve as the President of the party despite the plea for change in leadership.

Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi after BJP's landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh

In his first visit to the national capital after Bharatiya Janata Party's monumental victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Adityanath will take the state to greater heights of development.

Uma Bharti vandalizes liquor shop in Bhopal as part of prohibition campaign; Watch

The flagbearer of Prohibition in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti vandalised liquor shops in Bhopal on Sunday, March 13. In a video accessed by Republic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader can be seen walking towards a liquor shop with a big rock which she threw towards the bottles lined up, as the owner looked at her with astonishment.

Centre to table Constitution Scheduled Tribes Order Amendment Bill: Know all about the law

In a key development, the Centre will table the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. The bill will be moved by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to seek amendments to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950. The Centre has sought for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.

Imran Khan, under-fire PM of terror-exporter Pakistan, threatens India for missile mistake

Cornered and on his way out, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, March 13, took a moral high ground over India's accidental missile firing, remarking that while Pakistan could have responded, they showed 'restraint'. Issuing his first response on the incident, Khan, who is looking at facing a no-confidence motion in his country next week said, "(We) could have responded to India after its missile landed in Pakistan, but (we) observed restraint."

Biden to send USA's NSA to Rome to meet top Chinese official on Monday amid Ukraine war

President Joe Biden is sending his national security adviser for talks with a senior Chinese official in Rome on Monday as concerns grow that China is amplifying Russian disinformation in the Ukraine war and may help Russia evade punishment from economic sanctions.

Russia's Putin administration arrests spy chiefs for setbacks in Ukraine invasion: Report

In a key development, the Putin administration has placed a top Russian spy chief and his deputy under house arrest in the wake of setbacks during the invasion of Ukraine. The Times, quoting an expert, stated that Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Sergey Beseda and his deputy Anatoly have been apprehended.

COVID-19: WHO announces detection of new variant Deltacron; here's all you need to know

The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Wednesday that a new COVID-19 variant known as "Deltacron" has been detected spreading across Europe.

In a study published on the research site MedRxiv, two infections involving diverse varieties of Deltacron, i.e. a mixture of the genetic material found in Delta and Omicron types, were discovered. When at least two viral genomes infect the same host cell and exchange genetic material during replication, a virus child with genes from both parent strains is produced. The Pasteur Institute in France provided the first strong proof for this variety this week on Gisaid, a global community of scientists that distributes virus information.

Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev's 40-year old record to smack India's fastest Test fifty

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was on fire during the Bengaluru Pink ball Test vs Sri Lanka as he smacked the fastest fifty by an Indian and tied second quickest overall. Previously, the record was held by Kapil Dev when he smashed his fifty off just 30 balls against Pakistan at Karachi in the year 1982.

'The Kashmir Files': Akshay Kumar lauds Anupam Kher's performance in Vivek Agnihotri film

Seasoned actor Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his latest film, The Kashmir Files, which is doing impressive business at the ticket windows. The drama film, which has garnered critical acclaim, has impressed notable names from the Bollywood fraternity as well. Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday to laud the movie for its success. While doing so, Kumar also expressed his happiness for audiences who have no begun to storm the theatres to watch the performances from their favourite stars.

