Top 10 Headlines: Covovax Gets WHO's Approval; Amarinder Singh's PLC Joins Hands With BJP

'101 cases of Omicron detected in 11 states; we need to be prepared': Health Ministry

Amid the ongoing scare of the spread of the newly detected Omicron Variant, the health ministry on Friday informed that around 101 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 11 states in the country so far.

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, informed during the health ministry’s briefing that there are over 100 Omicron cases across 11 states in India and the ‘highly mutated’ variant has been reported in 91 countries in the world.

Read full story

Serum Institute's COVID vaccine Covovax gets WHO's approval for emergency use

Expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the World Health Organization on Friday issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for CovovaxTM. Produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax, CovovaxTM is the 9th vaccine worldwide with EUL.

Read full story

Republic Petition: 'Sack Ramesh Kumar' demand reaches a crescendo - Here's how to sign up

The Nation is aghast at the remark made by an elected Congress legislator who has trivialised rape by making a shameful and filthy remark in the Karnataka Assembly in front of elected representatives, and a concerted demand has been made for action to be taken against him.

Read full story

National outrage gets Priyanka Vadra to condemn Congress MLA's 'Enjoy Rape' remark too

In what may very well be called a face-saver, Congress on Friday condemned the statement made by its MLA KR Ramesh Kumar. Taking to her official Twitter handle, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra underlined that it was 'inexplicable' how he or anyone else could utter such words and called it 'indefensible'.

Read full story

Ashwini Nachappa, Khushbu Sundar & Lalitha Kumaramangalam scorch Congress MLA's rape joke

Amid nationwide flak over Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark, Olympian Ashwini Nachappa, BJP leader Kushboo Sundar and former NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam slammed Congress MLA. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Olympian Ashwini Nachappa questioned the MLA if this is what he preaches at home and to youngsters who aspire to build a safe country.

Read full story

Akhilesh distances from SP MP's outrageous comment on marriage age: 'No link with party'

After Samajwadi Party (SP) MP ST Hasan passed a shocking comment on the increase of minimum marriage age in India, stating that a girl should be married off when she reaches the age of fertility, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav distanced himself from the remark and said that his party has always believed in the progression of women and girls.

Read full story

Samajwadi Party MP says 16 years right age for women to marry as 'they attain fertility'

After a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP opposed the Centre's decision to raise the minimum age of marriage for women by saying that girls "would go rogue" if they weren't married young, another SP MP turned to misogyny and objectified women in his opposition to the Union government's decision.

Read full story

Amarinder Singh's PLC joins hands with BJP ahead of Punjab polls; '101% sure of winning'

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the Punjab Lok Congress joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The confirmation of the long-anticipated alliance was given by Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh after a meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, senior BJP leader.

Read full story

Govt begins process to appoint new CDS; list of probables to be sent to Defence Min soon

The central government has started the process to appoint the new Chief of Defence Staff and a list of the potential candidates from the three services (Army, Navy and Air Force) will be soon submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will take it forward with the cabinet’s appointment committee to choose the most eligible person for the topmost Armed Forces position, sources informed on Friday.

Read full story

Sameer Wankhede's stint in Narcotics Control Bureau to end on December 31: Sources

Marked with controversies, the tenure of IRS officer Sameer Wankhede with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) would end on December 31, official sources said on Friday. Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was on deputation to the NCB between September 2020 and December 2021, during which he served as the Mumbai zonal director of the anti-drugs agency.

Read full story