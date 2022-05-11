Top 10 Headlines: CRPF Receives Bomb Threat; Gujarat Police Bulldozes Gangster's House

CRPF receives sticky bomb threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra; security upped in J&K

Ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, the Jammu and Kashmir police have received a bomb threat, triggering a security alert at the site.

Devender Yadav, DIG CRPF said jawans have been sensitized about the sticky bomb threat and arrangements are being made with the help of various agencies to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Gujarat Police nab gangster for threatening Hanuman Chalisa organiser, bulldozes his house

In a major development, the Gujarat administration on Tuesday demolished the house of a don using a bulldozer following his threat to kill a person over the Hanuman Chalisa controversy in the state. The demolition of the illegal building in the Botad district in the Saurashtra region comes after the Gujarat police nabbed the local don. Earlier, the don had issued a threat to a Vishva Hindu Parishad worker who tried to put up loudspeakers at a Hanuman temple in the locality, which had led to his arrest.

Rajasthan: Internet services shut in Bhilwara amid tensions over alleged killing of youth

Tension prevailed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara region after a youth was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday. A 22-year-old boy was allegedly killed, following which, several Hindu organizations gathered and protested. Meanwhile, the internet services were suspended in the district on Wednesday in the wake of the incident.

US Senate unveils resolution to urge Biden govt to label Russia as state sponsor of terror

As the war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, with Russian forces relentlessly shelling cities of strategic significance in Ukraine, two United States senators have introduced a resolution on Tuesday demanding the Joe Biden-led administration to recognise Russia as a 'state sponsor of terrorism' for its actions in Ukraine and abroad under President Vladimir Putin. Along with Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican - Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said as he unveiled the resolution, “Putin is a thug and a bully, and he will continue being an increasing threat to Europe and the world unless he is stopped,” CNBC reported.

China 'closely following' situation in Sri Lanka, urges citizens to be on alert

Amid evolving situation in Sri Lanka, the Chinese government on Tuesday said it is "closely following" the violent turn of events in the island country. While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese side is closely following the development of the situation and advised the Chinese nationals working in the island nation to be alert and on guard against risks.

Bill Gates tests COVID positive with mild symptoms, 'isolating self until healthy again'

Co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the billionaire entrepreneur informed that he is experiencing mild symptoms of the infection. Gates added that he is following expert advice and will remain under self-isolation until he is healthy again.

Jack Dorsey seconds Elon Musk's take on reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter profile

In a key development, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has backed tech mogul Elon Musk's intentions to reinstate Donald Trump's official account on the micro-blogging platform. Advocating the action plan, Dorsey stated that the decision to oust the ex-POTUS' account on Twitter and issue the ban was a 'failure'. The statement holds relevance as Musk, at Financial Times Live’s Future of the Car conference with Benny Johnson, stated that he would reverse the former US President's suspension from the micro-blogging site if his bid to buy the platform is finalised, calling the ban "morally wrong" and "flat out stupid."

US Intelligence warns China 'working hard' to gain control over Taiwan military by 2030

China is "working hard" to assert control over Taiwan's military gradually over time, stated Avril Haines, Director of US National Intelligence. Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Haines emphasised that the potential threat is "acute" between the ten years time period beginning now despite the relentless US support for the island nation, CNN reported. She refused to publicly divulge further details on the possible timeline determined by the US intel community.

Putin’s forces two weeks behind schedule in Donbas, southern Ukraine goals: Pentagon

As the ruthless Moscow-Kyiv war continues, a top Defence Department official of the United States claimed that Russian troops are two weeks behind plans in Donbass area and southern Ukraine. According to the official, who is not allowed to talk publicly about intelligence assessments, it is still unknown what Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimate plan is for war-torn Ukraine, USA Today reported.

US Speaker Pelosi calls Putin 'coward'; says Ukraine crisis is 'democracy vs dictatorship'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday castigated Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine. Angered by the brutalities in Ukraine, Pelosi called Putin "a coward" for waging atrocities on its ex-Soviet neighbour. “We should all be very proud that we had the opportunity when Putin decided — whatever it is he decided — to be brutal and cruel and a coward, that we were there to help,” Pelosi was quoted as saying by Washington Post.

