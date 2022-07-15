Top 10 Headlines: Dalai Lama Speaks To Republic; Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation & More

Jammu: Another temple vandalised in Doda district, idol desecrated; FIR registered

As per the latest reports, the Shiv temple, which is located in the upper reaches of Marmat, Doda, also known as 'Chota Mani Mahesh', is 10 km away from the last point of the road. Reportedly, some people arrived in the dark of the night and vandalised the temple, causing damage to the Shiva idol inside the premises.

Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa quits as President, Parliament set to convene, says Speaker

The Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Friday confirmed that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has finally resigned as the President of Sri Lanka amid the ongoing wave of economic and political crises in the island nation. Speaking at a press briefing, the Speaker said he has formally accepted the resignation sent to him via e-mail from Singapore, where Rajapaksa has currently fled to. Abeywardena further added that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue as acting president until the next leadership is announced.

Dalai Lama speaks to Republic TV on China's expansionist policy: 'Solve problem via talks'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama weighed in on the expansionist policy of China amid the LAC faceoff. While leaving for Ladakh from a one-day visit to Jammu, he called for the border dispute to be solved through peaceful means. In a veiled dig at China, he opposed any military action. Earlier, he had denied the charge of being a separatist and stressed that he is not seeking independence for Tibet but "meaningful autonomy" and preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture while remaining a part of China.

Ludhiana ACP Jyoti Yadav responds on altercation with AAP MLA; 'Was performing my duty'

In Punjab, a video of an altercation between AAP Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna and ACP Jyoti Yadav over a scheduled search operation went viral on social media recently. Responding to the incident, ACP Yadav exclusively spoke to Republic TV and stated that she was following the orders of her senior officers and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in a bid to deter the criminal elements of the state. The ACP also said that she was not instructed to inform the local MLA regarding the search operations and was just performing her duties.

Donald Trump says he’s decided on 2024 US presidential run, waiting to make announcement

Former US president Donald Trump recently stated that he has made up his mind about running for president again in 2024 US presidential election. During an interview with New York Magazine, he said that only question in his mind was when to announce his decision, adding that "it is just a matter of time". This comes as no surprise as he had earlier hinted at running for the 2024 term despite double impeachment and ongoing Capitol Hill hearings.

Kerala: Congress leaders slam CPI(M) MLA's remarks on PM Modi; 'Not at all acceptable'

After CPI(M) MLA AN Shamseer insulted PM Modi in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday, Congress leaders VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala disapproved of his remarks. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Satheesan claimed that CPI(M) leaders have been using such language against all opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi. He also called for Shamseer's comments to be expunged from the official records. Meanwhile, Chennithala who has served as the Home Minister of the state in the past stressed that this type of criticism is not acceptable in a democracy.

Hamid Ansari wanted Pakistani 'spy' invited to Conference of Jurists, says organiser

In a massive charge, advocate Dr Adish Aggarwala claimed that ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari got angry as he didn't heed his request of inviting Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza. Aggarwala, the chairman of the All India Bar Association, was the organiser of The International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism & Human Rights where Ansari was the Chief Guest. He was responding to a controversy triggered by Mirza who alleged on July 10 that he gathered information on India during his visits to the country between 2005 to 2011 and gave it to ISI. Moreover, he claimed to have been invited by Ansari.

India at UNSC hails Colombia's journey to sustain peace, reaffirms 'unflinching' support

India at the UN Security Council (UNSC) lauded Colombia's journey towards achieving sustaining peace. Speaking at the Arria-Formula meeting on Thursday, India's councellor Pratik Mathur reaffirmed New Delhi's "unflinching support" to the people of the South American nation. He further called on the international community to help and support Columbia's efforts toward ending violence and by a peaceful political process.

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi warns US, allies against committing 'mistakes' in country

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a stern warning to the US and its allies while stating that any "mistakes" made by them to trigger a crisis in the country will be met with a "decisive" response from Tehran, which, they would later regret. While addressing a gathering of Kermanshah residents at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Stadium, Raisi stated, “Let me tell the Americans and their allies in the region that the great nation of Iran does not accept any insecurity and crisis in the region, and committing any mistake in this region will be responded with a decisive and regrettable response," according to a statement from the Iranian government.

US grand jury indicts Buffalo shooter on 27-count of federal hate crimes, firearms charges

The federal grand jury on Thursday indicted the US Buffalo shooter, who has been accused of targeting and killing 10 Black people and injuring three others, on 27 counts of federal hate crimes as well as firearms charges. The mass shooting incident took place two months ago at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, US state of New York. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, has been charged in connection with the mass shooting with 13 weapons charges and 14 breaches of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act (Shepard-Byrd Act).

