Top 10 Headlines: Delhi Bans Christmas & New Year Parties; PDP Chief Sparks Row & More

Omicron Scare: Delhi Bans All Christmas And New Year Parties, Announces Strict Guidelines

In a massive development, in view of the surge in Omicron cases across the country, the Delhi government has banned all the upcoming New Year and Christmas parties in the national capital to curb the further spread of the newly discovered COVID-19 variant. This comes in the backdrop of the observation suggesting that COVID-appropriate behaviour (the wearing of a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing etc) is not being complied with at public places by the general public.

Watch: Republic Questions Harish Rawat On 'suppression' Remarks Against Congress Netas

Shortly after Harish Rawat put out a tweet expressing his displeasure at the functioning of the Congress party ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly polls, the senior leader was confronted by Republic TV on Wednesday. On being asked if the Sonia Gandhi-led party was not allowing him to function, the 73-year-old evaded the question and got into his car with a straight face, escaping the glare of the channel's camera.

Pakistan Embassy In Argentina Hits Out At Imran Khan, Urges 'political Substitution'

In another major embarrassment for Pakistan, the country's Embassy in Argentina on Wednesday said that 'they may lose out on the JF17 deal' also. Putting the blame on the Imran Khan-led government for the same, the Embassy urged for a political substitution for the revival of Pakistan's reliability and credibility.

Omicron More Transmissible, Must Ensure COVID Appropriate Behaviour: AIIMS Director

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that the Omicron variant of the COVID was a more transmissible one. The AIIMS Director cautioned that the virus wasw spreading fast and thus urged the public to maintain ‘COVID appropriate behaviour’. Dr Guleria further said that more data about the virus must be obtained before making assumptions about the effects of the virus.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Sparks Row Again; Says 'many Jinnahs In The Country'

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has once again sparked a row with more controversial remarks. Speaking at a party rally in Jammu, Mufti attacked the Union Territory administration and claimed that it "faces a threat" from the PDP. Further attacking the administration and the Centre, she remarked that the government claims Muhammad Ali Jinnah divided India and Pakistan. However, Mufti has claimed that "today there are many more Jinnahs who are dividing people".

Shivpal Yadav Rules Out His Party's Merger With Ally SP; Sees Akhilesh Yadav As 'next CM'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Wednesday, Shivpal Yadav revealed that his party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) will not merge with its alliance partner Samajwadi Party for the UP polls. Brushing aside initial hiccups, Akhilesh Yadav had announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) after meeting his uncle on 16 December. Maintaining that the people of the state are with this tie-up, Shivpal Yadav predicted that his nephew will become the next CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Omicron Upswing In India: Cases Climbed More Than 10,000% In Last 20 Days

The newly detected Omicron variant that has driven a massive surge of COVID cases in the UK and some other European countries has evoked tension among officials across the globe. As the top health bodies continue to raise alarm against the ‘high transmissibility’ of the B.1.1.529 variant, India has seen a massive spurt in the cases in the last few days.

RSS-BJP To Hold Coordination Meet Over Renaming Hyderabad To 'Bhagyanagar' In Jan 2022

As the RSS reignited the debate over renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' again after one year, both the RSS and BJP are set to hold a crucial Coordination meeting for three days over the issue on January 2022 at Telangana. Last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had batted for the same.

'Need For COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose To Be Based On Scientific Decisions': NITI Aayog

The requirement, timing, and nature of COVID vaccine booster doses will be based on scientific decisions, said NITI Aayog Member-Health, Dr. VK Paul on Wednesday. On the severity of the emerging COVID-19 variant Omicron, he said, "Coronavirus always comes with mild symptoms in the initial stages. We are watching any change in the pattern of the presentation of the emerging cases very carefully."

Sputnik V Maker Claims Vaccine Induces Robust Neutralizing Antibody Response To Omicron

In a major breakthrough, Russia’s Gamaleya Institute has announced that its Sputnik V vaccine is proven to provide ‘strong defence’ against the newly discovered Omicron variant of COVID. According to the vaccine developer, Sputnik V jabs demonstrate high Virus Neutralising Activity (VNA) against the B.1.1.529 strain and protect users against ‘severe disease and hospitalisation’. The vector-based vaccine is jointly developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

