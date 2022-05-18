Top 10 Headlines: Delhi LG Anil Baijal Resigns; Gyanvapi Mosque Row; Sheena Bora Murder

Delhi LG Anil Baijal Resigns Citing Personal Reasons, Submits Resignation To President

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has resigned from his position. He has cited personal reasons for taking this step. He has sent his resignation to the President, sources said. His tenure lasted for more than five years. He took over office on December 31, 2016, after the sudden resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

'Chethana Raj's Surgery Process Was Illegal, Clinic Had No Licence': Officials Reveal

A day after Kannada Actor Chethana Raj's unfortunate passing away, Republic spoke to the District Health Officer (DHO) in Bengaluru, who revealed that the Dr Shetty Cosmetic Hospital where she underwent cosmetic surgery, did not have the authority to conduct the procedure. The Hospital just has the licence to run a poly-clinic, but no licence whatsoever to conduct any kind of surgeries, said the DHO, adding that the private entity was involved in illegal practices. He further said that a report in this regard will be filed with the Karnataka Medica Council.

Bengaluru: Heavy Downpour And Waterlogging Claims 2 Lives; IMD Issues 'orange Alert'

Many areas of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall on late Tuesday. Heavy rains and massive waterlogging claimed the lives of two laborers at a pipeline work site in Ullala Upanagara of Bengaluru. The two deceased have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Another laborer managed to escape as he went to the Cauvery Stage 5 pipeline.

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: SC Orders Release Of Convict AG Perarivalan After 31 Yrs

In a massive development pertaining to the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the case, who has been behind bars for the last 31 years. The decision comes as a judgement on whether the Tamil Nadu governor was constitutionally right in referring Perarivalan's plea for pardon to the President of India without taking a decision.

Owaisi Refuses To Accept Gyanvapi Survey Report; Demands SC Stay On Local Court Order

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV after the Supreme Court refused to stay the local court proceedings pertaining to the Gyanvapi row, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made it clear that he won't accept the survey report scheduled to be submitted on Thursday. An SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha ordered the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises where a Shivling was allegedly discovered but clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances. While acknowledging that the SC had granted partial relief to the Muslim side, Owaisi urged it to stay the survey proceedings as well as the report as directed by the Varanasi court.

Hardik Patel's Exit From Congress Irks Party Leadership, Accuses BJP Of 'conspiracy'

Following the exit of Congress Gujarat Working President Hardik Patel from the party, it has caused a serious blow to the grand old party further inviting stern reactions from several party leaders. In a recent, senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that it is a conspiracy by the BJP which led to the resignation of Hardik Patel.

Mumbai Police Tells Court: 'Won't Arrest MP Navneet Rana And Her Husband Till June 9'

The Mumbai police told a special court here on Wednesday that they will not arrest independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana till June 9, the next date of hearing on the police's plea seeking cancellation of their bail in a case pertaining to the row over recitation of 'Hanuman Chalisa'. The Ranas were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 after they announced they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Eyewitness Of Shivling Makes Massive Claim; 'Saw It In Childhood'

As the Gyanvapi row explodes, an eyewitness speaking to Republic Media Network claimed that he had seen a Shivling in the mosque complex. He asserted that he saw a Shivling when he was a child. "The video is 100% true because we live near the temple. When we were children we used to go to Gyanvapi Masjid and sit. There were no restrictions. The claim of Shivling is true. We saw it in childhood. The wall outside the Shivling was made after 1992," Gulshan Kapoor, the eyewitness, said.

Kapoor added, "Before 1992, we were able to see Shivling but they used to claim it was a fountain. We never saw the fountain working."

Sheena Bora Murder: Indrani Mukerjea Granted Bail By SC After 6.5 Years Of Incarceration

In a massive development, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea who has been incarcerated in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case for 6 and a half years. Appearing for her before the apex court, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that his client is entitled to special dispensation under Section 437 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which allows a court to release a woman on bail even in a non-bailable offence. Observing that the trial has not progressed for a long time, he also mentioned that she didn't seek parole even once.

Punjab Farmers Call Off Protest As CM Bhagwant Mann Agrees On Their Demands

Protesting Punjab farmers on Wednesday called off their agitation after meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has agreed to various demands of farmers including the paddy sowing schedule.

The government has agreed to allow the sowing of paddy from June 10. Mann also gave thumbs up to enhancing the load of electricity meter for crops. Minimum Support Price (MSP) has also been assured on every crop.

