Top 10 Headlines: Delhi On High Alert; Ash Barty Announces Retirement From Tennis & More

Uttarakhand: 11 ministers in Cabinet likely; Ritu Khanduri, Satpal Maharaj set to make cut

In an exclusive scoop on Wednesday, Republic TV, learnt that 11 ministers are likely to be inducted into the new Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government in Uttarakhand soon. Earlier, Dhami was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party despite losing to Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima. He will be sworn in as the CM for the second time in a row at around 2.30 pm today in the presence of PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart from Uttar Pradesh.

Read Full Story Here

US terms India 'partner of choice' on Indo-Pacific vision regardless of ties with Russia

India is a "partner of choice" for the United States in Washington's vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. The historical ties of New Delhi with Russia do not intervene in bilateral relations with the US since India is an "essential partner" for the US as the ties "have deepened in a number of ways over past 25 years...on a bipartisan basis," Price stressed.

Read Full Story Here

Birbhum violence: Calcutta HC lists PIL for hearing before Chief Justice today

In the West Bengal post-poll violence case, the Calcutta High Court has admitted the Public Interest Litigation with regards to Birbhum violence. The matter is listed for hearing before the Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance of incidents of violence reported in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where 10 people including women and children were charred to death on Tuesday.

Read Full Story Here

Delhi on high alert after inputs on possible terror attack; police steps up vigil

A high-security alert has been issued in New Delhi after Uttar Pradesh police received inputs of possible terror attacks in the national capital, ANI reported citing sources. Delhi Police Special cell officer said an anonymous email, purportedly by a terrorist organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban (India cell) was received by some people who informed UP Police about the same. UP police forwarded the details about the said email to the Delhi Police. The officials are trying to track the sender and also verify the claim he made in the email.

Read Full Story Here

Novavax COVID vaccine gets Emergency Use Authorisation for 12-18 age group in India

Biotechnology company Novavax on Tuesday announced the first emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents falling in the age bracket of 12-18 years in India. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has now granted emergency use authorisation for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the country. Novavax’s COVID vaccine is developed in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the brand name Covovax.

Read Full Story Here

World No.1 Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis at the age of 25

Tennis World No.1 Ashleigh Barty has announced a shock retirement from the sport at the age of 25. She revealed it in an interview with Casey Dellacqua and posted on Instagram her decision to retire. Ash Barty won the Australian Open earlier this year. She has also won the French Open (2019) and the Wimbledon (2021) in the singles category, and the US Open (2018) in the doubles category.

Read Full Story Here

Ukraine's airspace remains 'contested' as Russian invasion enters Day 28, says US

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the fourth week, US Defense Department said that the airspace above the war-hit country remains “contested”. In a media briefing, on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that the contestation was partial because “Ukrainians were making it that way.” As of now, Russian troops have largely failed in their aerial manoeuvres, as they continue to advance towards Kyiv, as per a recently released British intelligence report.

Read Full Story Here

Telangana: 11 dead in massive fire at scrap shop in Secunderabad; probe underway

In a breaking development in Telangana, 11 people have reportedly died following a massive fire accident in a scrap shop in Secunderabad city of Hyderabad district. In the mishap, a person is said to have survived the incident while Disaster Response Fire (DRF) teams reached the spot to douse the fire shortly after being informed. In visuals accessed by Republic TV, a fleet of fire brigades are parked at the spot while servicemen are seen extinguishing a raging fire in the complex.

Read Full Story Here

Zelenskyy accepts invitation to address NATO summit in Brussels on March 24

As the Russian-Ukraine war intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to address the "extraordinary" summit convened by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) scheduled to be held on Thursday (March 24). The President of the embattled nation will join the summit through a video link to brief the leaders of the allied nations about the "dire situation facing the people of Ukraine because of Russia's aggression," a senior NATO official said on Tuesday.

Read Full Story Here

China plane crash: Pilots of doomed flight didn't respond to repeated calls reveals report

In the air disaster of China Eastern flight 5735, a report revealed that the pilots and nine crew members of the crashed plane failed to respond to numerous contact from Chinese air-traffic controllers after the engineering lost control and the aircraft headed for a free fall. In a press conference on March 22, authorities mentioned that they received no response to incessant calls and that the doomed plane disappeared from radar at 2:23 pm local time, three minutes since the nosedive commenced at a baffling 29,000 feet.

Read Full Story Here

(Image: Republic)