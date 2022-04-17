Top 10 Headlines: Delhi Violence Accused Sent To Police Custody; Russia-Ukraine War & More

Delhi violence: Key accused sent to police custody; cops allege pre-planned conspiracy

Delhi's Rohini court has sent the prime accused in Jahangirpuri violence - Ansar and Aslam to one-day police custody. The other 12 accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. In the incident, many police personnel and a local were injured. The case has been transferred to the crime branch with immediate effect.

Delhi violence: Shocking video emerges from Jahangirpuri, man seen firing during clashes

A shocking video has emerged from Delhi's Jahangirpuri where communal clashes broke out between two communities during the Shobha yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In the clip, a gun-wielding person is seen firing.

The video shows several people pelting stones and a person reportedly wearing a blue kurta suddenly appears from behind and fires a shot. Delhi Police said that the suspect wielding the gun has been identified and raids are being conducted across the city to nab him.

'Ukraine banned negotiations on surrender; to shoot anyone who lay down arms': Russian MoD

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated for Day 53, the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday claimed that Kyiv has banned negotiations on surrender and has ordered the Ukrainian armed forces to shoot anyone who wants to lay down their arms. In their operational briefing, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has stated that high-precision air-launched missiles have annihilated an ammunition production plant in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

Imran Khan reiterates US conspiracy theory post ouster; slams 'corrupt political mafia'

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday thanked his supporters in Karachi for the "jalsa" on April 16. This comes after Khan flew to Karachi on a chartered flight to address a political rally amid allegations against him of stealing state wealth by retaining precious gifts that should belong to the state treasury. Taking to Twitter, Khan also raised the US conspiracy claim yet again after the Pakistan army refuted the allegation.

Delhi violence: Injured ASI Arun Kumar recalls incident; says 'people were abusing us'

Following heavy police deployment in the area, the situation in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri continues to remain peaceful yet tense. This came after violence broke out in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday which left several people including police personnel injured. Assistant Sub-Inspector of police (ASI) Arun Kumar who was among those police personnel who got injured during the Jahangirpuri violent incidents spoke exclusively to Republic and recalled the horrific incident that took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti last evening.

Uttar Pradesh on high alert after Delhi violence, police monitoring situation: UP ADG

In view of the violent clashes and incidents of stone-pelting that broke out in Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh is on a high alert amid fears of more attempts to disrupt the law and order situation of the state.

Russia advises Zelenskyy to withdraw troops from Donetsk & Luhansk and recognize Crimea

A top Russian lawmaker has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to retreat from Donbas, recognize the status of Crimea as well as give up aspirations to join NATO. Speaker of the State Duma (lower house) of the Kremlin Vyacheslav Volodin, on Saturday, said that Ukraine needs to stop fighting in the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk if it wants the ongoing war to end. Moscow annexed nearly 3/4th of the whole Donbas region in 2014 and established proxy leaders. Now as its invasion continues for day 53, military experts suggest that the Kremlin is mulling occupying all of the regions.

Pakistan PM's son Hamza Shahbaz becomes CM of Punjab, orders probe on Assembly violence

In the midst of violence during the Assembly session, on Saturday, Hamza Shahbaz, who is the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-(N) and son of the new Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Punjab in Pakistan. Hamza Shahbaz was elected with 197 votes, while Pervaiz Elahi, his opponent received 0 votes because his party and the PTI boycotted the election. He is the third member of his family to be elected to the position of Punjab Chief Minister. His father, Shehbaz Sharif, who is now Prime Minister, and his uncle, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, both held the position previously.

Madhya Pradesh Min slams Cong for appeasement politics, blames party for communal violence

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday blamed Congress for the rising Communal violence in the country. Accusing the grand old party of indulging in appeasement politics, he stated that when some people attempt to mislead a particular community, this happens. Sarang was addressing a press conference in Bhopal. His remarks come in the wake of violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, in which people were injured when stones were pelted during a Shobha yatra on Hanuman Jayanti.

India objects WHO's method to measure COVID mortality; Health Ministry points out flaw

In a press release dated April 16, the Ministry of Health rebutted the Western media claims that India has been stalling the WHO's efforts to make the global COVID death toll public. Raising objections to World Health Organisation's methodology to calculate COVID-19 mortalities in the country, India said using such mathematical modelling cannot be applied to assess the death figures given the geographical area and vast population of the country.

