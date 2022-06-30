Top 10 Headlines: Devendra Fadnavis To Return As Maharashtra CM; Udaipur Beheading & More

Devendra Fadnavis likely to return as Maharashtra CM, oath-taking on July 1: Sources

With the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, decks are clear for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to return to power in the state. Sources have informed Republic TV that BJP is likely to stake a claim to form the next government in Maharashtra, with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Chief Minister on July 1.

Swapna Suresh accuses CM Vijayan of lying in Kerala gold scam; 'Scan CCTV from his house'

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold scam case attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his remark in the state legislative assembly and accused him of lying in the state assembly. Notably, on Tuesday, Kerala CM denied the allegations of Swapna Suresh indicating his involvement in the gold smuggling case and said that Suresh has now been guided by Sangh Parivar forces.

Rakesh Tikait calls Udaipur beheading a 'small matter', defends Pakistan link

Former BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait on Thursday trivialized the Udaipur beheading shocker, terming it a 'small' matter. Speaking to reporters, Tikait also questioned why such incidents were only taking place in Opposition-ruled states and remarked that even if something 'small' happens, BJP rushes to claim Pakistan's hand.

'Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde to decide next step': Maha BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the CM post, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state wing chief Chandrakant Patil said that the former state CM Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action. Notably, the MVA government's CM resigned on Wednesday, days after rebel Shiv Sena MLAs announced their decision to not support the ruling coalition government in the state.

Kumaraswamy hints at backing Murmu in Presidential poll, says 'She already has majority'

With just days left to go for the Presidential Elections, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy stated that discussions were on within the party to back NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy revealed that Murmu had requested time to meet JD(S) patriarch H. D. Deve Gowda, however, the party had assured her that she did not need to visit Bengaluru physically to seek votes from them.

Shinde camp reveals next strategy, possible tie-up with BJP; 'We want to bring good Govt'

After the fast-paced late-night developments that led to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, Eknath Shinde camp MLA and spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar spoke exclusively to Republic TV discussing the future course of action for the rebel Sena brigade. Kesarkar told Republic that Eknath Shinde would leave Goa on Thursday, June 30 to hold discussions in Mumbai following which there could be a new government in Maharashtra. On possible alliance with the BJP, he remained tight-lipped but said that the rebels were ready to work together for the benefit of the state.

WHO warns against COVID-19 surge in 110 nations, says 'pandemic changing but not over yet'

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing but is not over yet, the Chief of the World Health Organisation warned nations, underscoring that cases were rising in as many as 110 countries. On Wednesday, the Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed media reporters stating that the new wave was driven by BA.4 and BA.5 variants in many places. According to the agency’s latest coronavirus tally, overall cases have risen to 543,352,927 while 6,331,059 people have died.

UK billionaire Richard Branson meets Zelenskyy, vows support to rebuild Ukraine post war

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues despite immense pressures and warnings from the West to Moscow, the founder of Virgin Group and UK billionaire Richard Branson visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. During his visit to the war-torn nation, he inspected the situation in Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel -- the areas which have sustained significant damage by Russian troops. According to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's Office, the British entrepreneur said that he had come to take a closer look at the situation in Ukraine and to discuss how much international business can help to reconstruct the nation post war.

WHO alerts emergency nature of monkeypox disease mandates intense response efforts

In the wake of the monkeypox outbreak reported in several countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General stated on Wednesday that the emergency nature of the outbreak required strong response activities even though monkeypox is not currently regarded as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Biden thanks Erdogan for Finland, Sweden's NATO bid; 'You're doing a great job..'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday thanked Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for lifting the objections to Finland and Sweden's NATO membership. "I want to particularly thank you for what you did, putting together the situation with regard to Finland and Sweden, and all the incredible work you're going to try to get the grain out of Ukraine," Biden told Erdoğan during the NATO summit in Madrid. "You're doing a great job," Biden added.

