Top 10 Headlines: DRDO Tests 'Abhyas' Aerial Target; Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail & More

PM Modi To Travel To Rome For G20 Summit & UK For COP26; Will Attend ASEAN-India Virtually

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take part in a number of summits this fortnight which will include travel abroad. The first on the list for the Prime Minister is the ASEAN-India Summit, which he will attend virtually. Following this are the G20 Summit in Italy's Rome and the COP26 Summit in Scotland's Glasgow, which he will attend in person along with other world leaders.

Read Full Story Here

Delhi Court Denies Bail To Sharjeel Imam In Sedition Case, Quotes Vivekananda In Order

Delhi's Saket Court on Friday refused to grant bail to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Sharjeel Imam in a case relating to an alleged speech given by him at Jamia Milia Islamia on December 13 two years ago. Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Aggarwal while denying bail to Imam noted that the speech given by Imam on December 13 was on "communalism lines".

Read Full Story Here

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Curry Road's High-profile Residential Building, 1 Dead

A massive fire was reported from Mumbai's Avighna park building, Madhav palav marg, Curry Road on Friday morning. The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the residential building. Thick black smoke was seen emerging from the building. Several ambulances rushed to the spot along with several fire brigades. The blaze is said to be not limited to a single floor but have spread to several floors.

Read Full Story Here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Enter Bidding War For New IPL 2022 Team: Report

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to have 10 teams competing for the coveted trophy. The IPL governing body had invited bids to acquire the right of two new teams for the upcoming season. Now, reports claim that Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could bid for a new franchise in the league. The latest report on the Bollywood stars’ interest in the league suggests that the race to own the teams is now bigger than ever.

Read Full Story Here

'Abhyas': DRDO Successfully Tests New High-speed Expendable Aerial Target In Odisha

Strengthening India’s defense capabilities, the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired the High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Odisha. The missile was fired from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated flight path at subsonic speed. The missile provides a significant advantage as it can be used as an aerial target for the evaluation of various missile systems.

Read Full Story Here

Bernard Haitink Passes Away At 92 In London; Know About The Celebrated Dutch Conductor

Renowned Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink breathed his last at his home in London on Thursday. As per a report by AP, the 92-year old's demise was announced by his management company. Bernard was known for his refinement and aura as he led the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for 27 years while holding other leadership positions in London, Chicago and Boston. In a career spanning 65 years, Haitink made more than 450 recordings, for which he won two out of the nine Grammy Awards he was nominated for.

Read Full Story Here

Mumbai Drug Case Live Updates: Ananya Panday Reaches NCB Office To Record Her Statement

In the Mumbai drug bust case, after Aryan Khan, actor Ananya Panday's name emerged. She was questioned by the NCB yesterday and have been called again today, Friday, October 22.

Read Live Updates Here

NCB Summons Arrested Actor Ajaz Khan's Wife As Probe Into Drug Menace Intensifies

Widening its crackdown on the drugs menace, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday summoned the wife of actor Ajaz Khan who has been arrested by an anti-drug agency in a drugs case. At the time of publishing, Ajaz Khan's wife Andrea Khan is currently at NCB's office in Mumbai. Former Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested by NCB on March 31 after restricted drugs were found at his residence in Mumbai. The NCB had found alprazolam tablets from his home during searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas. Khan had alleged that the tablets belonged to his wife who he said "had a miscarriage and was in depression."

Read Full Story Here

Bihar's Mahagathbandhan Breaks: Congress Declares 'Will Contest All 40 Seats Solo In 2024'

In a shocking move, Congress has ended its 'Mahagathbandhan' with RJD in Bihar, announcing that it will contest on all 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das announced that the party will contest all upcoming elections solo. This remark comes amid Congress-RJD's tiff for the two seats - Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan up for bypolls on October 30. Bypolls have been necessitated after JDU MLAs - Mewalal Chaudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari's death.

Read Full Story Here

Rohingya Camp Violence: 7 Dead, 10 Injured In Clashes Between 2 Groups In Bangladesh

At least seven refugees have died, and ten others were critically wounded after a sporadic fight broke out in Cox’s Bazar district's Balukhali camp between two groups of Rohingya refugees in southern Bangladesh on Friday. Shihab Kaiser Khan, commander of the Armed Police Battalion in charge of security in the Rohingya refugee camp responded to the scene of violence. The latter told the news agencies that it wasn’t immediately clear to the law enforcement authorities as to why the violence broke out, but several refugees sustained serious injuries in the clashes. Police rushed those injured to the nearby hospitals, at least two succumbed during the medical treatment. A Rohingya refugee was arrested on Friday with firearm, six rounds of ammunition and a knife.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republicworld