Top 10 Headlines: E-visas To Over 100 Sikhs & Hindus In Afghanistan, Neeraj Chopra & More

Zelenskyy Visits Front-line Cities Of Mykolaiv, Odesa To Boost Morale Of Soldiers, Doctors

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify with the Kremlin aiming to capture more and more territories, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently traveled outside the nation's capital Kyiv to the front-line southern cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa. According to a BBC report, Russian forces have been attempting to seize the Black Sea coast and have identified both cities as major targets. As per the President's office, Zelenskyy examined damaged structures and talked with soldiers, authorities, and health personnel.

Agnipath Protests: 140 FIRs Filed, 725 Arrests Made Amid Raging Demonstrations In Bihar

As massive protests and vandalism against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme continue in Bihar, the state police have now filed 140 FIRs in connection with the same. Clashes, vandalism, arson and stone-pelting incidents were reported from several districts across the state. The police have arrested 725 persons over the protests that turned violent over the past few days.

Kabul Attack: MHA Grants E-visas To Over 100 Sikhs, Hindus In Afghanistan On Priority

Following the ghastly terror attack on Kabul's Gurdwara on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has acted swiftly and granted e-visas to a number of Sikhs and Hindus living in Afghanistan on a priority basis.

According to the government sources, over 100 e-visas have been granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the terror attack on the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul on Saturday wherein at least two people were killed. Speaking to Republic over this development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson RP Singh said that it is a welcome move by the government of India. He also appreciated the swift action taken by the MHA and said that the Ministry has worked overtime to ensure immediate help given to the minorities living in the Taliban's Afghanistan.

Bangladesh To Shut Down Shopping Malls, Markets After 8 Pm To Conserve Power & Energy

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed all concerned officials to take all key steps to close stores, shops, shopping malls and marketplaces throughout the country every day after 8 pm. As per Bangladesh national news agency BSS, these measures have been taken in an attempt to save electricity and energy in the face of ongoing power and energy price hikes throughout the world.

MLC Polls: MLA Ravi Rana Fears Arrest; 'MVA Govt Pressurising Me To Not Vote For BJP

Launching another attack on the Maharashtra government, Independent MLA Ravi Rana alleged that he was being pressurised to not vote for BJP in the upcoming MLC polls. Rana, who has been at loggerheads with MVA since his arrest over the Hanuman Chalisa row, had voted for the saffron party in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election. In a video message on Saturday, the Badnera legislator averred that the police came to arrest him at his Khar residence when he was not at home. Maintaining that this action was linked to the MLC election, he vowed to challenge this legally.

Kuortane Games: Fans Sweat Over Neeraj Chopra's Injury Worry Post Nasty Fall In Wet Runway

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal-winner for India, Neeraj Chopra made headlines on Saturday night for his enthralling performance in the Kuortone Games 2022. Chopra clinched the gold medal at the Javelin throw event at Kourtone Games by throwing to a record distance of 86.69m in his first attempt and continued his stellar form in the new season. However, Chopra tripped and crashed on the ground during his third attempt in the event under wet conditions, which sparked worries about the 24-year-old picking up an injury.

UK Won't Yield To ‘Ukraine Fatigue' As Putin's Win Would Be 'catastrophe': Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson, who recently visited war-torn Ukraine, has reaffirmed Britain’s support for Kyiv as he warned of the risk of “Ukraine fatigue” as the invading Russian forces continue to wreck through Ukrainian towns and cities for over four months. He asserted it was vital to show that the UK was in it for the “long haul” and would continue providing “strategic resilience”.

BJP Alleges Congress Link To Agnipath Protest, Cites Rahul Gandhi's 'India Will Burn' Quip

In a key development on Sunday, BJP alleged a Congress hand in the incidents of violence during the protests across India against the Agnipath scheme. Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya levelled this charge citing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's speech at the Chintan Shivir in May wherein he predicted that India will burn in the coming days. Moreover, Malviya claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested some Congress leaders who indulged in vandalism during the Agnipath protests.

WHO Removes Distinction Between Endemic & Non-endemic Nations To Boost Monkeypox Fight

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has removed the distinction between endemic and non-endemic countries in its data collected on monkeypox for an enhanced unified response to the virus. The disease was detected in a number of continents after being generally confined to western and central African nations.

Assam Floods: Indian Army Saves Thousands Of Lives In Several Districts During Rescue Ops

The rains which lashed the state of Assam from June 15, have affected about 19 lakh people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. Due to continuous heavy rains in the various parts of Assam, rivers are rising above dangerous levels causing floods and inundation across rural and urban areas of the state.

