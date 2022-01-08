Top 10 Headlines: EC Announces Polls Dates; Punjab Gets New DGP; 22 Die In Pakistan & More

Election Dates 2022: Voting In 7 Phases From February 10 To March 7; Results On March 10

With the stage all set for assembly polls in five states, the Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on Saturday. While Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will have a single-phase poll, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Assembly elections shall be conducted in seven and two phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on 10th March, 2022.

Read more here

Uttar Pradesh Election Dates 2022: 7 Phase Voting From Feb 10 In U.P; Results On Mar 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections 2022 in a press conference in New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said that the polls for the 403-member legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Read more here

EC Bars Physical Rallies Till January 15 In Election 'Campaign Curfew' Amid COVID

The Election Commission, on Saturday, has announced the dates for assembly polls in five states. The poll body convened a press conference in which it declared the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

Read more here

Punjab Govt Appoints New DGP 3 Days After PM's Security Breach; Chattopadhyaya Replaced

In a key development on Saturday, Viresh Kumar Bhawra was appointed as the new Punjab DGP replacing Siddharth Chattopadhyaya. This comes amid the latter being summoned by the MHA-appointed panel inquiring into the security lapses during PM Modi's Punjab visit on January 5. Apart from Bhawra, Dinkar Gupta and Prabodh Kumar were also recommended as being suitable for appointment to this post by the Empanelment Committee of the Union Public Service Commission. The 1987-batch IPS officer will serve a minimum tenure of two years.

Read more here

India Could Witness COVID-19 Peak In Feb With 5 Lakh Cases Per Day, Predicts US Expert

A US-based health expert affirmed India will attain the COVID-19 peak somewhere in February and will attain a stage where the country will report five lakh cases per day. While speaking to ANI, Dr Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chair of the Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington, said that India will witness the COVID peak due to the Omicron variant. However, he believed the wave will be "less severe" in terms of hospitalisations and deaths, unlike the earlier waves.

Read more here

AIMIM Leader Triggers Row Ahead Of UP Election; Wants Ruler Like Mughal Emperor Babur

Triggering a row ahead of the UP Assembly election, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Aligarh district president Ghufran Noor stressed the need to have a ruler like Mughal emperor Babur. To buttress his point, he highlighted that Muslims and Dalits are being mistreated during the tenure of the BJP government. Contending that the unity of Dalits and Muslims will trigger a change of guard in the country, he predicted that there will be "justice" in the near future.

Read more here

Days After Backlash, Another Video Of Jawed Habib Spitting On Woman's Hair Goes Viral

Days after prominent hairstylist Jawed Habib faced severe backlash for spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair at a seminar in Muzaffarnagar, another video of the disgusting act has appeared on social media. In the latest video, shared on January 6, Jawed Habib is seen parting a young girl's hair and spitting over it as he continues to comb. The girls present at the seminar are seen screaming in shock while Habib acts comically. The outrageous video comes despite a case being registered against the hairdresser for mistreating the female customer.

Read more here

Pakistan: 22 Tourists Freeze To Death In Cars Stranded In Snow In Murree Region

At least 22 people froze to death in cars stranded in snow amid a heavy influx of tourists in the Murree region on Saturday. According to a Pakistan English daily, the government had warned the tourists to refrain from visiting the Murree region amid heavy snowfall in the past month. While speaking to Dawn, Pakistan's Punjab chief minister said more than 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station.

Read more here

Ranveer Singh Gives Sneak Peek Into Making Of 83's Iconic Scene; 'We Are Part Of Miracle'

Ranveer Singh was recently in the news after his most recent film 83. The film saw the Bollywood star take on the role of Kapil Dev, the captain of the Indian cricket team, who led India to its glorious World Cup win in 1983. In the latest video shared by the actor on social media, he can be seen speaking to his co-stars at the Lord’s stadium, where the memorable moment took place.

Read more here

'Novax, Djokovic?' Amul Cartoon Urging World No. 1 To Vaccinate Leaves Netizens Divided

Indian dairy cooperative society Amul is known for illustrating interesting and trending topics by using cartoon illustrations. Amul took to their official Twitter handle on January 6 and tweeted a cartoon illustration referring to the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic’s current situation in Australia. Djokovic arrived in Australia on January 5 in order to participate in the upcoming Australian Open 2022. However, his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force upon his arrival in Melbourne, as he is yet to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

Read more here

Image: Republic