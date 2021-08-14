Top 10 Headlines: ECI's Website Hacking Case; Twitter Restores Rahul's Account & More

ECI Website Hacking: UP ADG STF Speaks To Republic; Says 'case Transferred To STF'

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) said that it will investigate the Election Commission of India’s website hacking case. While stating that this case came to the notice of Saharanpur Police first, STF informed that the case was immediately registered and the accused was arrested. As per the latest reports, the local Saharanpur Police administration believes this is a sensitive matter and should be investigated by another agency. Following this, the CM Yogi-led government has decided that this entire matter should be discussed by the STF so that all its aspects can be exposed, such as under what circumstances and how these things were done.

Twitter Restores Cong Leaders' Accounts After Row Over Revealing Identity Of Victim's Kin

A week after blocking Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, the microblogging site on Saturday unblocked his handle, said a party functionary. Sources also informed that the Twitter accounts of some of the party leaders who had shared the same pictures have also been restored. It is important to mention that the move was taken on the day when the Congress party started a campaign against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and asked Twitter to not be scared of the ruling party.

India Braces For Refugee Influx From Afghanistan; Mulls Accommodating Taliban's Targets

As the Taliban offensive intensifies and the threat looms large in Afghanistan, many residents including government officials, journalists, and activists are at higher risk of being targeted by Talibani militants. As crisis mounts in Afghanistan, India is likely to witness a major influx of refugees from the war-torn country.

Four JeM Terrorists Who Planned To Attack Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Site Arrested

In a major success to the Jammu and Kashmir Police right ahead of Independence Day, four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists and their associates have been arrested in a drive to root out the terrorist presence in the valley region. The on-ground information accessed by the Republic TV has disclosed the mammoth plan of these terrorists to carry out attacks at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi. The planning included collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of JeM in Kashmir valley and planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country.

Parliamentary Panel Arrives In Srinagar To Evaluate Amenities Available To Army Personnel

The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, arrived in Srinagar on Saturday, August 14. Chowdhury is on a four-day visit to Kashmir and Ladakh to evaluate the facilities provided to the Army personnel and Officers deployed in high-altitude areas.

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Brunei's Haji Erywan; Extends Support To End Violence In Myanmar

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to Brunei's Dato Haji Erywan. He took to Twitter to share the update and details regarding the conversation between the two. According to his tweet, the EAM had discussions on the different perspectives pertaining to the situation of Myanmar. He also assured that India will be fully supporting the ASEAN initiative to end violence in Myanmar.

ISIS Module Spreading Anti-India Propaganda Still Active In Kerala; Republic Accesses Info

Two days ahead of Independence Day, Republic Media Network unearthed the ISIS propaganda network that is still active in Kerala even after arrests were made last week. According to the information accessed by the Republic TV, several magazines named VOICE OF HIND published on August 13 have already been circulated in Kerala to spread ISIS propaganda. Last week on August 7, ISIS operator Jufri Jawhar Damudi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who was involved in the translation of this propaganda to South Indian languages.

Tamil Nadu MP Demands Contempt Case Against NSO Group & Home Secretary Over Pegasus Row

In another development in the ongoing feud on the Pegasus spyware snooping row, Dr T Thirumavalavan, a Tamil Nadu MP, wrote to Attorney General of India KK Venugopal on Saturday, requesting his permission to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, former Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the directors of the NSO Group, the Israeli firm that owns the spyware Pegasus.

Afghanistan Prez Ghani Vows To Prevent 'further Instability'; Anti-Taliban Ops To Continue

As the Taliban offensive intensifies near Kabul, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday, issued a statement vowing to prevent further instability in the country. Stating that Afghan defence forces were being remobilised, he added that extensive consultations were being held at home and abroad - hinting at a peace deal with the Taliban. Ghani and the Afghan government is currently housed in Kabul as Taliban gains more ground amid US troops' withdrawal.

Maha Guv Meets Shah Amid MLC Appointment Delay; Sena Says 'Koshyari Under Party Pressure'

As Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari meets Home Minister Amit Shah at Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, reminded the governor of his constitutional duty. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Raut alleged while Koshyari was a good person, he was being pressurised by BJP to delay the appointment of 12 MLC nominees to the Maharashtra Council. Citing the High Court's observations, he said that Koshyari was obliged to answer about the delay.

Image: Republicworld.com