Top 10 Headlines: ED Grills Rahul Gandhi; Anurag Thakur Slams Congress' Protest & More

Rahul Gandhi grilled by AD level officer, statement recorded under Sec 50 of PMLA: Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. Following this, sources have now informed that the Wayanad MP is being questioned by an Asst Director level officer, who is being supervised by a Dy Director and a Joint Director. Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office amid protests by crowds that reached the ED office and the Gandhi scion's residence against the central agency summons.

Presidential Election 2022: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP likely to support NDA candidate in polls

In a big political scoop, Republic TV has learned that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP will support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the 2022 Presidential Elections. As per sources, communication has already happened between the two sides and Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured NDA on its President pick. This could very well allow the BJP-led alliance to sail through the elections.

Anurag Thakur slams Congress protest; 'Attempt to save Gandhi family's Rs 2,000 cr assets'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Monday, lambasted the Congress after its party workers staged a massive protest in New Delhi against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald scam case. He said that the Congress' protest has nothing to do with the Constitution and democracy, but was just an attempt to save one family and its property worth over Rs 2000 crore. Thakur claimed that the grand old party is trying to pressurise the investigation agencies so that their truth doesn't come out. He sarcastically questioned whether there should be a separate law for a specific family.

WB Assembly passes bill to replace Governor with CM as state-run universities' Chancellor

Over a week after the West Bengal cabinet passed a resolution allowing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chancellor of state-run universities, the state assembly on Monday passed the Chancellor bill. The cabinet had, on May 26, approved a proposal to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the chancellor of varsities amidst his political tussle with the TMC regime in the state. Until now, Governor Dhankhar was holding the Chancellor's position in the 17 government-aided universities.

National Herald Case: Subramanian Swamy claims 'Rahul & Sonia to receive stern punishment'

BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy on June 13 reacted to the Enforcement Directorate's summons in the National Herald case and claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will face stern action. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the BJP leader stated that they have committed a big fraud of foreign exchange as per the information accessed by the Dotex company's account information.

BJP dubs CM Vijayan as 'Kingpin' in gold smuggling scam; 'unprecedented crisis in Kerala'

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday came down heavily on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's alleged links to the gold smuggling case. Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the Kerala CM was doing everything to evade implications in the case, and called the recent revelations by key accused Swapna Suresh 'explosive and unprecedented'.

Erdogan to hold trilateral talk with Putin, Zelenskyy for ‘grain corridor’ from the Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, June 12, said that his administration plans to hold a trilateral dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelenskyy as early as next week for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain export from blockaded Black Sea ports. In the footage released to the press by his presidential office regarding a meeting with Turkish youth, Erdogan affirmed that he will broker talks with Russia and Ukraine to establish a safe corridor for shipments of agricultural products in the wake of the global food crisis and record inflation.

Priyanka Gandhi meets top Congress leaders detained in Delhi; Gehlot says 'have the same zeal'

Amid the ongoing ruckus in the national capital in the backdrop of Congress workers' protest as leader Rahul Gandhi was being grilled at the Enforcement Directorate office in the National Herald case, several top Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari, and KC Venugopal were detained by police.

Arvind Kejriwal announces plans to redevelop 5 markets in Delhi to make them 'world-class'

On Monday, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made major announcements about the capital's five major markets. The Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Kirti Nagar markets in Delhi will be redeveloped to make them "world class", he said. Kejriwal made the announcement in a video address on June 13. According to Kejriwal, there are many well-known markets in Delhi and each market has its own uniqueness and tale to tell.

'Congress out to support corruption': Smriti Irani's salvo against Gandhis over ED summons

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at the Congress party's protests over ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi's ED summons alleging that the party was trying to "openly pressurise" an investigating agency. Addressing a press briefing, Irani accused the Congress of "supporting corruption" and detailed the alleged link of the Congress' Vadra-Gandhi family in the National Herald case.

Image: RepublicWorld