Top 10 Headlines: ED Grills Rahul Gandhi; Mamata To Chair Oppn Meet On June 15 & More

Mid-grilling by ED, Rahul Gandhi slams PM's '10 lakh jobs' order, calls it 'maha jumla'

Embroiled in the National Herald money laundering case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to create 10 lakh jobs in a 'mission mode' in all government departments and ministries. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi dubbed the move as a 'jumla', and remarked that the "Prime Minister is not an expert in creating jobs, but in making 'News' on jobs".

PM Modi visits Sant Tukaram temple; pledges Rs 11,000 Cr on two Palkhi Margs of 350 km

During his visit to the state of Maharashtra on Tuesday, June 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Sant Tukaram temple in Pune's Dehu and inaugurated a Shila temple. It is pertinent to mention that Sant Tukaram Maharaj was a Maharashtra-based Bhakti saint and Marathi poet who lived in the 17th century. Soon after offering prayers, PM Modi promised that his government will spend Rs 11,000 crore on two Palkhi Margs of 350 km. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the same in November 2021.

Assam Rains: Govt issues alert, opens up helplines for citizens as rescue ops continue

Because of the heavy rains, the Assam government has issued an advisory on Tuesday for the residents of Guwahati and the surrounding districts not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. In the wake of the warning issued to the public the state government of Assam has also opened helpline numbers for the residents in this time of emergency. Four construction workers were killed in a huge landslide which was caused by the heavy downpour in Guwahati last night.

Recruitment plan for Armed Forces 'Agnipath' announced; youth to be inducted for 4 years

Aiming to make mega reforms in the tri-defence serves, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an attractive military recruitment scheme named 'Agnipath' for the induction of young soldiers into the Indian Army. Under the Agnipath scheme, 'Agniveers' would be recruited in the Army, Air Force or Navy for short a four-year tenure. The average age profile of the Armed forces would be reduced from 32 to 26 with the implementation of this scheme.

Forces foil Pakistan LeT-backed terror attack in Srinagar; 2 terrorists neutralised

As security forces continue to eliminate terror elements from Jammu and Kashmir and foil all the attempts of Pakistan to disturb peace in the Union Territory, J&K police on Tuesday neutralised three terrorists in an encounter operation that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar. One police personnel has been injured in the counter-terror operation.

Presidential Polls 2022: Mamata to chair Oppn meet on June 15; Congress & Left to attend

Ahead of the Presidential elections 2022 schedule, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting for the opposition leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 15. Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday stated that the Left parties are likely to attend the meeting convened by the TMC Supremo at Constitution Club to discuss the name of Opposition President candidates. Congress Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the meeting as the representative of the grand old party.

Mekedatu faceoff: Karnataka CM exudes confidence in justice on prolonged standoff with TN

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra for his intervention to restrain the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) from discussing the Mekedatu project, his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai responded strongly on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Bommai termed the letter by Stalin as a 'political stunt and underlined that the Centre 'will not consider it.' He further added that the procedures are in their final stage, 15 meetings have already taken place and exuded confidence in getting justice in the prolonged issue.

Zelenskyy urges German Chancellor Scholz to support Ukraine and 'worry less' about Russia

Embattled Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to express unwavering support for Kyiv, accusing him of being overly concerned about the implications for Berlin's relations with Moscow. Zelenskyy made the remarks during an interview with German public television ZDF on June 13. It is pertinent to mention here that Scholz may make his first trip to Ukraine on 16 June.

Amid Congress protests over Rahul’s ED Summon, Delhi Police detain leader Srinivas BV

Protesting Congress workers in Delhi, who have been marching outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, continue to protest as ED grilled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day on June 14, following hours of interrogation on June 13, in the National Herald scam case. While protesting over the ED's questioning of the Gandhi scion, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV was detained by the Delhi Police on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister breaks down on actor's death anniversary; demands justice

On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, his sisters got emotional as they fondly remembered the Kai Po Che star. In a conversation with Republic Media Network, they mentioned that they are following their family tradition and culture of playing Bhajans to mark the day. Treading down the memory lane, Rajput's kin recollected their earlier days in Patna, while maintaining that they miss Sushant immensely. "Everything's here, but only he isn't", the sisters stated in their emotional message.

