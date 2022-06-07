Top 10 Headlines: ED Makes Shocking Recoveries From Jain's Aides; Kanpur Violence & More

ED makes STUNNING recoveries from Satyendar Jain's aides: Stacks of cash & gold coins

A day after the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the properties of Satyendar Jain and his aides as a 'follow-up' in the money laundering case against him, Republic has accessed pictures of the stunning recoveries that have been made. The visuals exclusively accessed by the channel show that bundles and bundles of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8kg are among the recoveries from the alleged aides & business partners of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

Kejriwal responds after cash recoveries from Satyendar Jain's aides; 'PM after AAP govt'

After a stunning recovery in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) raids on Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain's aides, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pinned the blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while implicitly backing his minister. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal said that PM Modi was 'after the Aam Aadmi Party' especially the governments in Punjab & Delhi.

Kanpur violence: Police & Rapid Action Force carry out flag march; 50 arrests made so far

In wake of the violence that rocked Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on June 3, police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flag march as part of a confidence-building measure in the city. The initiative came in the backdrop of the clashes between two groups in the region over a market shutdown as part of the protest against a BJP spokesperson's anti-Islam remarks.

Sidhu Moosewala murder: 4 shooters identified; man who posed as fan sent to 7-day remand

Punjab Police have arrested at least eight persons for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29. Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who disguised as a fan, clicked selfies with Sidhu Moosewala and shared information with shooters has been sent to 7-day police remand. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also identified four shooters.

Kashmiri Pandits put forth 11 demands; seek fixed tenure for PM Package Employees

Amid the spate of targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, Kashmiri pandits have put forth 11 demands including relocation to the Jammu for at least 3 years. In the 11 demands put forward, Kashmiri pandits have focused on the Centre's measures for PM Package Employees and have sought a fixed tenure as well as concrete and sufficient accommodation. They have also requested the old pension system for PM Package Employees along with a single-window system for disbursement of salaries.

Big relief: No monkeypox in India after negative result for suspected Ghaziabad case

Three days after it was suspected that a child from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is suffering from monkeypox, test results have allayed fears about the disease's presence in India. The child's sample was sent for testing to ICMR - National Institute of Virology in Pune and the result was negative. As of now, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in India.

Ukraine claims Belarus intends to increase its army size from 45,000 to 80,000 troops

On the 104th day of the Russia Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces claimed that Belarus is aiming to increase its army size from 45,000 to 80,000 soldiers. According to a Ukraine Pravda report, the General Staff said, “As part of creating a southern operational command centre, the number of personnel in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is planned to increase to 80,000 people. New military units will be equipped with military equipment that is currently in storage."

Centre amends CDS appointment rules, retired Chiefs & 3-star officers under 62 eligible

The Union Defence Ministry on Tuesday issued gazette notifications to amend regulations of the three defence forces related to the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). For appointing a new CDS, the Central Government may consider officers who are serving as Lt General equivalent or General equivalent or officers who have retired in the rank of Lt General or General but have not attained the age of 62 years on the date of appointment. The CDS post has lying vacant ever since the unfortunate demise of General Bipin Rawat.

Mundka fire: Forensic team to hand over DNA sample report of victims to Delhi Police soon

In a massive update pertaining to the Mundka fire which was responsible for claiming over 25 lives, Delhi's Forensic Science and Laboratory team has handed over the DNA samples reports to the Delhi police squad. Notably, the forensic team collected blood samples from 26 blood relatives of the victims. It is pertinent to mention here that some of the reports of the samples were handed over to the Delhi police yesterday, while the remaining will be handed over by today.

Inside track of Talib Hussain's arrest; how pan card exposed Hizbul terrorist's identity

Republic on Tuesday gathered inside details pertaining to the arrest ofTalib Hussain, the top Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was nabbed alive in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday, June 4. Sources have revealed that the J&K police went to Bengaluru in search of a suspect named 'Tariq' and a formal communication was established with the police station. The terrorist was detained for questioning, however, nothing concrete was established during interrogation, so he was let off and served a notice to appear in Kishtwar. When he reached Kishtwar, he was questioned but he wasn’t able to answer to the satisfaction of investigating officers.

Image: RepublicWorld