Top 10 Headlines: ED Raids Shiv Sena Leader; Navneet Rana Receives Death Threat Call

Maha MP Navneet Rana alleges she received '11 death threat calls', lodges complaint

Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, who was recently granted bail in the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa case, on Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi Police alleging that she received multiple life-threatening calls.

Karti Chidambaram says visa scam case 'bogus, political vendetta' as he appears before CBI

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi for questioning in connection with the Chinese visa scam case. Upon arrival at the CBI headquarters ahead of his quizzing, Chidambaram refuted all allegations against him and proclaimed that it was all cases filed against him were “bogus.” The Sivaganga MP made the aforesaid statement after Republic TV confronted him ahead of his interrogation.

JDU J&K chief sheds tears for Pak stooge Yasin Malik, urges to 'rethink' his life-term

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced terrorist and JKLF chief Yasin Malik, to rigorous life imprisonment on Wednesday, Janata Dal-United (JDU) J&K president GM Shaheen urged the Centre to rethink the matter. Speaking to ANI on Yasin Malik's sentencing, JDU J&K chief GM Shaheen said, "The Government should rethink on Yasin Malik. Earlier, Yasin had a good role in Srinagar and at that time, he initiated a peace process in the region. So, on today's verdict, we think that the Government of India should rethink. The ultimate goal is to get peace in Jammu and Kashmir and how will you get it."

Telangana: BJP challenges Asaduddin Owaisi over mosque-temple row, vows to shut madrasas

Addressing a massive 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Wednesday night, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. Even as Owaisi has affirmed that no existing mosque can be turned into a temple in the context of the Gyanvapi row, Kumar claimed that several temples were demolished in Telangana by Muslim rulers in the past and mosques were built in their place. In an open challenge to Owaisi, he called for excavation at all mosques in the states and asserted that Hindus will take over them if religious symbols are unearthed.

Gyanvapi row: Varanasi Court to decide maintainability of Hindu Side's plea today

The Varanasi district court will resume hearing in the Gyanvapi row and decide on the maintainability of the complex. The civil judge on Tuesday had listed the hearing for May 26. Meanwhile, the court had noted that it will first hear the Order 7/Rule 11 petition filed by the Muslim side, to decide if the civil suit by Hindus seeking worship rights inside Gyanvapi Mosque is maintainable or not.

Killed Kashmiri artist Amreen Bhat's family demands justice: 'What harm had she caused?'

After a 35-year-old Kashmiri artist was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by terrorists, Amreen Bhat's family has demanded justice and called for strict punishment for the culprits after the attack on Wednesday in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Zubair Ahmed, Amreen's brother-in-law stressed that innocent people are killed for doing no wrong.

ED raids Shiv Sena leader & Minister Anil Parab in fresh PMLA case, details accessed

In a breaking development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been carrying out raids across several locations in Maharashtra which are linked to senior Shiv Sena leader and current Transport Minister in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Anil Parab. This comes after ED registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the Shiv Sena minister.

China's Xi chides US, UN over Human Rights chief's Xinjiang visit: 'No need for preachers'

Reacting sternly to UN Human Right Chief Michelle Bachelet's visit in China over fresh allegations of systemic abuse carried out by the Chinese government against the minority Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday asserted that there is "no need for preachers to boss around another country". Speaking over a video call with Bachelet, the Chinese leader in an ungracious manner criticised the UN official's trip to assess the human rights situation in Xinjiang province. Not just China, Xinjiang too defended Beijing's actions, saying that there is no "flawless utopia".

Texas high school student arrested after police discover AK-47 style pistol in his car

A day after the ghastly shooting in Texas elementary school shocked America, US Police on Wednesday arrested a teen for possessing assault-style weapons. The high school student was nabbed in Richardson, Texas after the cops received a complaint of a "male walking towards Berkner High School with what appeared to be a rifle," police informed via press release on Twitter. The boy was reportedly carrying an AK-47-style handgun when the police nabbed him inside the school building.

Joe Biden signs police accountability executive order on George Floyd’s death anniversary

As the US grieves the death of 19 students killed in the horrific Texas school shooting, President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to bring forth significant policing reforms in the nation. The order aimed at ensuring "effective and accountable" police practices comes on the second death anniversary of George Floyd- a 45-year-old Black man from Minneapolis who was brutally murdered by local police Derek Chauvin. "We expect the order to have a significant impact on state and local law enforcement agencies," Biden said shortly after signing the legislation.

