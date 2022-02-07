Top 10 Headlines: Efforts On To Rescue Army Officers; Amit Shah On Owaisi's Attack & More

Charanjit Channi's nephew confesses to have received ₹10 cr in sand mining case, claims ED

In a key development ahead of Punjab Election, incumbent Chief Minister and Congress' pick for the top position, Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey has now admitted that he received Rs 10 crore cash in lieu of facilitating sand mining operations and transfer or posting of officials in the state, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed in a statement on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh: 7 Indian Army officers stuck in avalanche; rescue operations underway

At least seven Indian Army personnel who were part of a patrol team are reported to have been stuck in an avalanche on Sunday in Arunachal Pradesh. In the high altitude area of Kameng Sector in the Northeastern state, search and rescue operations are presently underway and specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations, stated the Indian Army.

Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath collects her ashes from Shivaji Park

Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath on Monday collected the singing legend's ashes from the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours. We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata's brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI. There is no word from the family so far on where will the ashes be immersed.

ED to file chargesheet against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani

In a key development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to file a supplementary charge sheet against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. Pinky Irani is the woman who allegedly introduced the conman to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Reports suggest that Irani was paid a huge sum to introduce the actress to Chandrasekhar. She was apprehended by the authorities on December 9 last year.

Amit Shah issues statement on Owaisi’s attack, 'didn't inform of visit, refuses security'

Days after the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Home Minister Amit Shah briefed Rajya Sabha about the incident on Monday. Narrating the incident, he revealed that the Hapur district magistrate (DM) had no prior knowledge of the Hyderabad MP's visit as he had no prescheduled event there. Two people have been arrested by UP police in connection to the attack on Owaisi's car.

PM Modi remembers late CDS Bipin Rawat at Uttarakhand rally; 'Made the ultimate sacrifice'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in an unfortunate helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, last year. Addressing a virtual rally in Uttarakhand ahead of Assembly elections in the state, PM Modi said General Rawat made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

'Don't want Singur-type case': Mamata reacts to Scindia amid row over land for airports

West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday responded to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's remark that the state government is not giving land for the construction of airports. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that the Centre can't build airports without finding land and added that she doesn't want a Singur type of situation.

US: Ivanka Trump under Congress’ scanner, latter questions her knowledge of Capitol riots

US Congress is raising questions over Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump's knowledge about the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021, as she was present in the Oval Office with her father and Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser Keith Kellogg on the morning of January 6. As per the reports of AP News, former President Donald Trump told Pence that he had a responsibility to reject Electoral College votes that would have confirmed Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Sadio Mane consoles Mo Salah after pipping Liverpool teammate to AFCON title; WATCH

On Sunday, the Senegal national team lifted the Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Egypt on penalties in the final. The match ended 0-0 and went to a shootout, where Senegal ended up winning 4-2. Liverpool attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane came face to face in the match with the latter's team lifting the trophy.

Sonu Sood gears up for 'MTV Roadies' as he treats himself to samosas; 'New adventure begins'

The makers of Roadies have recently announced actor Sonu Sood as the new host for the upcoming season. This came a day after actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been involved with the reality show for the last 18 years, either as a competitor, host, or coach, said in an interview that he will not be part of the new season. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has dropped a new video in which he is seen enjoying a samosa snack ahead of his Roadies journey.

