Top 10 Headlines: Eknath Shinde Dials Raj Thackeray; Biden Pans SC Over Abortion Ruling

PM Modi to meet German Chancellor on sidelines of G7 today; here's his full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Germany and held a productive meeting with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. On Monday, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in a welcome ceremony at 12:00 PM (local time) by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Schloss Elmau in Munich, according to the Prime Minister`s itinerary.

Eknath Shinde dials Raj Thackeray, discusses political situation as MVA stares at collapse

In a major political development amid the ongoing crisis in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS supremo Raj Thackeray. As per sources, Shinde called Thackeray twice, once when he was in the hospital and second when he reached home. The Thane strongman not only inquired about the MNS chief's health but also discussed the ongoing political situation, sources revealed.

Union Min Raosaheb Danve hints at collapse of MVA govt; 'BJP in oppn for only 2-3 days'

Indicating that the MVA government will collapse this week, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve asserted on Sunday that BJP will be an opposition party in Maharashtra for only 2-3 days. He was addressing the inaugural function of an agricultural department building in Jalna in the presence of Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Reiterating that BJP has nothing to do with the rebellion, Danve contended that Shiv Sena rebels were angry with the CM as development funds were diverted by NCP and Congress.

'Eknath Shinde doesn't have 2/3rd majority': Dy Speaker's lawyer buoyant ahead of hearing

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing today, senior advocate Ravi Shankar Jandhyala opined that Eknath Shinde's camp doesn't have a case against his client and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zarwal. Speaking to the media on June 26 after calling on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jandhyala rejected the contention that the rebels constitute 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party, citing that a majority is determined by the entire rank and file of the party. Maintaining that their only option is to merge with BJP, Jandhyala also argued that a resolution for the removal of a Speaker can be filed only when the Assembly is in session.

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Lashkar Terrorist planning attack on Police arrested in Doda

Days ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have arrested active terrorist Fareed Ahmed from Doda. Police have recovered a Chinese pistol, 02 Magazine, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone from his possession. The arrested terrorist was affiliated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba and was tasked to carry out an attack on Police Officials.

G7 announces funding for agricultural solutions for Ukrainian farmers amid food crisis

As Russia's offensive against Ukraine continues even after horrendous four months, leaders accumulated in Germany for most-awaited G7 Summit, have vowed to furnish budgets for the agricultural solutions in the war-torn nation. Among the Group of Seven leaders, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to help Ukrainian farmers in restoring production despite Russian troops targetting their agricultural lands. Taking to the microblogging site, he elaborated that injecting funds into Ukraine's agricultural sector is crucial to feed people and export crops.

Biden slams SC for taking US to 'dangerous path'; vows to protect women's abortion rights

US President Joe Biden declared that the fight to preserve abortion rights for women in America "is not over" after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict on June 24. Speaking at a regular press briefing, Biden described the overruling of Roe v. Wade as the "culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law." He lashed out at the SC's decision, saying the apex judicial body was taking the US to an "extreme and dangerous path".

Italy suffers its worst drought in 7 decades; Lombardy region declares emergency

Unusual heat waves and lack of adequate rainfall have inflicted Italy adversely as the Southern European country has been undergoing its worst kind of drought in recent days. An Italian farm group, Coldiretti stated last week that the drought in Italy has dried up rivers that are vital for irrigation, especially the Po river, thereby endangering almost 3 billion euros (or $3.1 billion) in agriculture. The seasonal harvest is expected to encounter a 30% to 40% loss, Associated Press reported, citing Copagri, Italy's agricultural producers' association. As the drought amplifies, impacting water supply and agriculture, the chief of the Italian region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, has issued a regional state of emergency, Euro Weekly News reported. All inhabitants are asked to use water carefully and only when required, according to the declaration made overnight on June 24.

US Accuses Putin Of Halting Food Exports & Distorting Facts With Propaganda Amid War

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preventing food from being shipped and “aggressively using his propaganda machine” to deflect or distort the responsibility, claimed US State Department on Monday. In a Twitter post accompanied by an infographic, the US agency stated that the Kremlin leader is halting the food exports from Ukraine and is blaming other parties because he is hoping that it will get the world to “give in” to him. According to the department, Putin is aiming to end the sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its military aggression in Ukraine.

Sanjay Raut Says Eknath Shinde 'can Go With MNS' After Rebel MLA Dials Raj Thackeray

As the political drama in Maharashtra continues to unfold, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Monday, said that Eknath Shinde can support the MNS to gain the Chief Minister's position. This came after the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shide spoke to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray about the political situation in the state.

