Top 10 Headlines: Elon Musk Recalls His Visit To Taj Mahal; Cyclone Asani And More

Joe Biden Accuses Putin Of Trying To Break EU & NATO; Asks Congress To Pass Ukraine Aid

US President Joe Biden, on Monday, said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin thought he could break up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and also the European Union (EU). Speaking at a fundraiser event for the Democratic National Committee in Maryland, he slammed his Russian counterpart for attempting to invade Ukraine. Later, speaking off-camera, Biden said that Putin was "very calculative," but he could not find a way out of the ongoing war.

US Sanctions ISIS Financial Network; Targets Key Operators In Indonesia, Syria & Turkey

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on what it deemed was a network of five Islamic State financial facilitators working across Indonesia, Syria and Turkey in support of the members of the extremist jihadist groups in Syria. In a statement, the US Treasury Department accused those designated of playing a crucial role in smoothening the travel of extremists to Syria as well as other areas where the Islamic State (ISIS) operates. The US government also accused the individuals of conducting financial transfers to support the group's efforts in Syria-based displaced persons camps.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Slapped With FIR For Obstructing Shaheen Bagh Demolition Drive

In trouble for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him and his supporters for obstructing the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh. This came after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation formally lodged a complaint with the Station House Officer, Shaheen Bagh Police Station. As per sources, the FIR was filed under Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cyclone Asani: IMD Predicts Weakening Of Severe Cyclone In 24 Hours, Asserts 'no Landfall'

As the cyclone Asani is set to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coastal areas resulting in heavy to very heavy rainfall today, Republic spoke to the Senior Scientist of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das on the weather updates regarding the cyclone.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Awarded 2nd Pulitzer Prize For Images Of India's COVID Toll

Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui is among four Indians honoured with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the feature photography category on Monday.

Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave from the Reuters news agency won the award for images of the COVID-19 toll in India that "balanced intimacy and devastation while offering viewers a heightened sense of place," the Pulitzer Prize website read.

Mohali Blast: Punjab Police Registers FIR & Detains 11 Persons; Questioning Underway

In a big development, an FIR was lodged in connection with the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. The Sohana Police Station registered the case based on the statement of Sub-Inspector Balkar Singh, Incharge Security, Intelligence Headquarters. In the FIR, unknown persons have been booked under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 16 ((Punishment for a terrorist act) of UAPA and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act (Punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property).

US Concerned Over Escalating Violence In Sri Lanka, Says 'closely Monitoring' Situation

The United States on Monday voiced concern over the chaotic situation in Sri Lanka after agitated protestors set houses of ruling party leaders on fire as the island nation is grappling with the worst-in-a-decade economic crisis. Taking to Twitter, the US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) called on the Sri Lankan government to resort to dialogue and discussions in order to chalk out "long-term solutions" to the ongoing political and economic situation on the island nation. The crisis aggravated shortly after Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday tendered his resignation to the President following weeks of refusal to adhere to the calls of the demonstrators.

Biden Calls On Congress To Immediately Pass Nearly $40 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Democrats in Congress are currently working on a plan to increase US President Joe Biden's proposed $33 billion Ukraine assistance package to over $40 billion, with the US House expected to vote on Tuesday, May 10, according to two sources familiar with the proposal. President Biden has also urged Congress to enact the $40 billion Ukrainian aid measure "immediately," further, warning for the first time that existing aid money will run out in about ten days, CNN reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Recalls His Visit To Taj Mahal, Calls It 'truly A Wonder Of The World'

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Monday, 9 May, recalled his visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. He expressed his fondness for Indian architecture in response to a tweet by History Defined. History Defined had tweeted, "Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India."

US Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Presenting 'revisionist History' In Victory Day Speech

The White House has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of presenting a version of revisionist history in his Victory Day speech. As Putin used the occasion of Soviet victory to defend his Special Military Operation on Ukraine, US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that his words distorted facts. On Monday, the Russian Czar addressed his countrymen from Red Square in Moscow but refrained from announcing victory over Ukraine.

