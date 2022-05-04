Top 10 Headlines: EU Announces Fresh Embargoes On Russia; MNS' Loudspeaker Ultimatum Ends

As Raj Thackeray's Deadline Ends, Over 1,000 MNS Activists Detained To 'avoid Disruptions'

In a move to avoid any kind of disruptions ahead of Raj Thackeray's May 4 deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques and then other places of worship, the Maharashtra Police launched a state-wide crackdown on Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders and activists.

In a recent update, a youth from the MNS party has been detained by the police in Navi Mumbai. So far, over 1,000 MNS activists are detained to prevent them from creating law and order issues by blaring out Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers at double volume near mosques. While prohibitory notices are issued to another 14,000 workers.

Elon Musk Suggests Twitter Might Start Imposing Fee For Commercial, Government Users

In yet another massive change floated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk for Twitter, the tech mogul stated on Tuesday that the microblogging platform may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users. The billionaire, who recently clinched a $44 billion deal to own Twitter Inc, tweeted that the social media major would continue to remain free for the “casual users”. However, Musk added that there would be a certain amount price that commercial and government users might have to pay.

Jodhpur Violence: Anurag Thakur Lambasts Rajasthan Govt; 'Must Ensure Communal Harmony'

In the wake of the violent clashes that erupted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur lambasted the Congress administration in the state. Launching a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led regime, Thakur questioned why instances of violence were being repeated in the state. The youth affairs minister also demanded maintaining communal harmony in the clash-hit region.

Jodhpur Violence: MHA Monitoring Situation After Clashes; Security Review To Be Held Soon

In the wake of the violent clashes that erupted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, the Ministry of Home Affairs is now monitoring the situation in the region. According to sources, the MHA is constantly monitoring the case regarding the Jodhpur violence and any development in its regard. Meanwhile, a report has been sent to the Centre regarding the group situation in Jodhpur by intelligence agencies.

Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana Granted Bail By Mumbai Sessions Court Over Hanuman Chalisa Row

In a massive relief for Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the Mumbai Sessions Court granted them bail on Wednesday. Their judicial custody was supposed to end on May 6. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed a 18-page response in the court arguing against any relief for the Ranas citing the sedition charge and other cases registered against them. While the bail petition was reserved for orders on April 30 itself, the pronouncement of the order was delayed till today.

Beijing Announces Shutdown Of 40 Metro Stations & 158 Bus Lines To Curb COVID-19 Spread

As China is currently struggling with the worst COVID-19 situation since the 2020 outbreak, the capital city Beijing has announced to shut down over 40 metro stations, or approximately a tenth of the network, as well as 158 bus lines, according to service providers. As fresh cases are being reported on a daily basis, Beijing is currently attempting to avoid a complete lockdown, just like Shanghai did at first, instead, the capital is relying on mass testing to discover and isolate the infection before it spreads rapidly.

EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen Announces New Sanctions, Proposes Oil Embargo On Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 9 proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia that would include a total oil embargo on the Russian oil imports, phasing out Europe’s energy reliance on Moscow by the end of the year 2022. European Commission officials have handed a draft plan to the member states outlining the new package of sanctions particularly targetting Moscow's oil industry and banks that include Sberbank, Russia’s top lender.

Russia To Replace Ukrainian Control Systems In Rokot-M; Postpones Rocket Launch To 2024

Russian rocket developer, Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, on Tuesday, May 3, stated that it is set for an inaugural launch of the Rokot-M carrier rocket in 2024. The descent will take place from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, located in Mirny, Arkhangelsk Oblast, about 800 km north of Moscow. It is Russia's largest missile testing and space launch site that was opened in 1957.

Zelenskyy Appeals To EU Nations, Russia To 'restore Ukraine' Once Hostilities Cease

Embattled Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday appealed to the European nations, as well as Russia to restore his war-ravaged country after the cessation of hostilities. In a recorded video address, at a meeting of executive directors, the Ukrainian leader asserted that while Kyiv "fights for the whole of Europe,” it becomes an obligation on part of the EU and Russia to partake in the rebuilding efforts and restoration of Ukraine after there’s a negotiation on reaching a ceasefire.

Belarus Begins Sudden Check Of Reactionary Armed Forces As Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies

Belarus' Ministry of Defence announced that a sudden check of reaction forces has begun in the Belarus Armed Forces. It further stated that these efforts do not constitute a threat to surrounding countries and the European Union as a whole. The troops will practice tactics for bringing forces to battle readiness. The duration of the check has not been specified by the Ministry.

