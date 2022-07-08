Top 10 Headlines: Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe Attacked; Political Crisis Deepens In UK

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe shot in city of Nara, suspect arrested: Reports

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot at in the city of Nara at 11.30 am (local time) on Friday, reported Japan’s NHK. Preliminary reports have stated that the former Japanese premier was seen bleeding and had collapsed on the site.

Eknath Shinde camp's strength swells as 32 ex-Navi Mumbai corporators extend support to CM

On the lines of Thane, a major chunk of former Shiv Sena corporators from Navi Mumbai have now extended support to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. 32 out of 38 corporators who won the 2015 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls on a Sena ticket met Shinde at his Thane residence on Thursday. As the term of the elected corporators came to an end in 2020 itself, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has been running the affairs of the civic body as the Administrator. The election to the NMMC is likely to take place later this year.

Video of assassination attempt on Shinzo Abe accessed, bystanders rushed to help

On Friday, Republic TV accessed a video of the moment when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot from behind in Nara city at 11.30 am local time. The visuals show Abe collapsing on the ground and bystanders reaching out to help him. Reportedly, police officials stated that he was shot twice with a shotgun from a distance of 3 metres. In a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, Abe is unconscious and showing no vital signs as of now. He was immediately taken to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city via air ambulance.

Shinzo Abe in 'critical condition' after 'barbaric and malicious' attack: Japan PM Kishida

Giving an update on the health of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was shot at, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Abe is currently in a "critical condition." Speaking to the press in Tokyo, an emotional Kishida informed that currently, doctors are doing everything they can to help him recover from the shock. Deeply saddened by the unprecedented attack on the former Japanese PM, Kishida said, "I am hoping and praying that Abe will survive this."

PM Modi 'deeply distressed' at attack on Shinzo Abe; prays for ex-Japan PM's health

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the attack against former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and recounted the occasion when Abe visited Varanasi and gifted the City Convention Centre 'Rudrakash' which was built with Japan's support. The ex-Japanese PM's special relationship with India is reflected by the fact that he was conferred with Padma Vibhushan in 2021 and the Netaji Award in 2022.

Boris Johnson shouldn't be caretaker leader, must be 'removed quickly': Ex-UK PM

United Kingdom's former Prime Minister John Major on Thursday strongly reacted against ousted leader Boris Johnson's continuation into premiership until a new candidate was sworn into his position. The decision to let Johnson continue is "unwise and maybe unsustainable," Major said in a letter to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, as seen by the British press.

Uddhav Thackeray camp moves SC; challenges govt formation, Speaker's election & floor test

The legal tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena escalated as the former approached the Supreme Court once again. The petition filed by Sena general secretary Subhash Desai has challenged the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite Shinde to form the government in the state on June 30 after Thackeray's resignation. It reportedly contended that the Governor's move was ex-facie unconstitutional as the rebels led by Shinde haven't merged with any other party and are therefore liable to be disqualified.

Brazilian President Bolsonaro avers West's sanctions on Russia 'did not work'

Amid the ongoing brutal war between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro said that the West's penalties against the Russian Federation "did not work" and instead had faltered. According to a report by The Guardian, Bolsonaro on Thursday told his supporters, "The economic barriers that the United States (US) and Europe imposed against Russia did not work”. He further added that his position toward Russian President Vladimir Putin and the conflict "was one of balance."

China offering benefits to women for having more babies amid 'severe' demographic crisis

China is now offering incentives including tax and housing credits, educational benefits and even money to encourage women across the nation to have more children in a bid to expand its population and improve the country's labour force. According to an ANI report, some would-be parents find it challenging to start a family because of the restrictions over childbirth and the oppression of women's rights. Meanwhile, as a part of its one-child policy, the Communist regime forcibly sterilised and aborted women for many years. And due to this, the country is currently undergoing a demographic crisis and wants women to have multiple children, ideally three.

Amravati murder part of 'larger conspiracy' to strike terror; Republic accesses NIA's FIR

In the latest update on the Amravati murder probe, Republic TV has accessed the FIR copy registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) wherein the central agency stated that the murder of Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was carried out as a part of a "larger conspiracy". Notably, the FIR has been registered under Section 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

