Top 10 Headlines: Ex-Punjab Min Arrested In Forest Dept Scam Case; Kanpur Violence & More

Ex-Punjab Min Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested by Vigilance bureau on corruption charges

In a major development, former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot has been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in connection with a forest department scam. Dharamsot was nabbed by the Vigilance officers from Amloh at around 3 AM. The ex-minister now faces charges for misusing government funds while he was serving as a minister. Another former Congress leader Sangat Singh Gilzian who was the Forest Minister in Channi’s cabinet, and IFS Amit Chauhan have also reportedly been named in FIR in this case.

Kanpur clashes: One rioter surrenders after police releases poster; total 50 in custody

In a fresh development pertaining to the Kanpur clashes, a stone-pelting suspect identified as Sallu surrendered in front of the police on Monday evening. This came just a day after the Kanpur police took a major step and released a poster with snaps from the CCTV footage of as many as 40 suspects who took part in the violence and riots on June 3. Sallu, who was on the 13th number on the poster, can be seen pelting stones in his picture released by the police. Earlier, his sister and brother-in-law were interrogated by the police following which, he came forward and surrendered to the police.

Kanpur violence: Role of mastermind Hayat Hashmi's wife suspected, evidence found

In a key development in the case pertaining to the Kanpur violence that occurred on June 3, the police have now revealed that the rioters came from various districts and localities. The police on Monday released a poster containing 40 suspects in the clashes. Following this, the police received information that the rioters arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur from various locations.

New Delhi: Fire breaks out at bank inside Supreme Court premises, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a bank inside Supreme Court premises on Thursday, June 7. After the incident was reported, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was completely brought under control, said Delhi Fire Service. The information regarding a fire at the UCO bank branch in Supreme Court was received around 9:10 AM and the fire brigade team doused the flames by 10:05 AM. The fire was in the ceiling inside the currency chest on the ground floor of the single-storey building. Some files in the office and AC unit were gutted in the fire in the records room in UCO bank.

SFJ chief booked by Punjab Police for promoting extremism with 'intent to cause riots'

The Punjab Police's cyber crime cell has registered a case against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Pannu over allegations of provoking Indians and Punjabis through his social media content. As per the latest information accessed by Republic TV, a case has been registered in the State Cyber Police Station of Mohali and an investigation has been initiated in the matter.

J&K: Two LeT terrorists, including one Pakistani killed in encounter in Kupwara

An encounter broke out in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday morning. The J&K police and Indian Army took on the encounter and neutralised two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to the police, the killed terrorists include one Pakistani national namely Tufail.

UK's Tory rebels pledge to hold ground against Boris Johnson, eyes next Partygate inquiry

Indicating that the threat to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s premiership is still not wavered, Tory rebels have pledged to keep trying to force him out of the Downing Street as his allies admitted that the 57-year-old was reaching “the beginning of the end” following the result of a no-confidence vote in him. Johnson narrowly deviated the vote and struggled to hold his ground among divided Conservatives. But he still won after around 148 MPs or 40% voted against the UK PM and “implacably opposed” his leadership.

Afghanistan's NRF ambushes Taliban's two large convoys, kills 20 fighters in Panjshir

At least 20 Taliban fighters were killed after two large convoys of the group were ambushed by National Resistance Front Commando forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir, revealed local sources of Republic TV. Taliban’s convoys were in the Dara and Rekha districts of the province and they were attacked by NRF. The sources also added that the first Taliban convoy was attacked in the Dara district while the second one was in the village of Chamalordeh in the Rokha district.

US says Russia trying to ship stolen Ukrainian grain to drought hit Africa for 'profit'

Russia, which has allegedly plundered millions of tonnes of food grains from Ukraine, is now seeking to make profits by selling it to hunger-stricken countries, New York Times reported citing American officials. It is to note that before the war started, Ukraine made up one-tenth of global wheat exports but with Putin’s forces blocking ports and sabotaging agrarian fields, a threat of global food crisis has surfaced. The continent of Africa is particularly impacted, with many countries facing a potential family in near future.

‘Vikram’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Kamal Haasan-starrer crosses coveted Rs 100Cr mark

Kamal Haasan's return to mainstream cinema with Vikram has left a massive impact among moviegoers. As the film took off to a great start, it has been garnering positive reviews from the audience on the third day of its release. As the film opened to a smashing start by earmarking approximately Rs. 34 crores net on the first day for all languages, have a look at how the film has been performing on the fourth day of its release.

