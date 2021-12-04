Top 10 Headlines: Farmers To Restart Dialogue With Centre; PM Modi In Uttarakhand & More

Omicron: Zimbabwe Returnee Tests Positive For New COVID Strain In Gujarat; 3rd In India

A man from Jamnagar in Gujarat, who returned from Zimbabwe, tested positive for the Omicron variant on Saturday. The 72-year-old man is the first reported Omicron case in Gujarat and the third case in India after two tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnataka. The sample of his positive test was sent for genome sequencing on Thursday, Gujarat State Health Department informed, adding that the sample of his positive report has now been sent to Pune, and further information is awaited.

Mammoth Indian Tricolour - The World's Largest National Flag - Unfurled On Navy Day 2021

The Western Naval Command has unfurled the world's largest national flag - an Indian Tricolour - at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, overlooking the historic Gateway of India, in honour of Navy Day 202.

Farmers To Restart Dialogue With Centre; SKM Forms 5-member Panel To Finalise Agenda

In a significant breakthrough, farmer unions on Saturday announced the formation of a 5-member panel to re-open talks with the Centre on unresolved demands. Briefing the media, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announced that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had finalized a 5 member committee to make all decisions regarding the future course of the farmers' protest. Members of the 5 member committee include farmer leaders Ashok Dhawale, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar Kaka, Yudhvir Singh, and Balbir Singh Rawal. According to SKM, several issues such as a law on MSP, the Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Lakhimpur Kheri case needed to be resolved for the year-long protest to be called off.

PM Modi Flags Off Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor; Lists Congress' Uttarakhand Failures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 4, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crores in Dehradun. Notably, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, was the major focus of PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand as part of initiatives to enhance road infrastructure, which will ease travelling and provide a push to the tourism sector.

Omicron: Parliamentary Panel Urges Govt Assess Vaccine Efficacy, Research On Booster Shots

As global concerns around the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, continue to grow, an Indian Parliamentary Committee recently advised that the efficiency of coronavirus vaccinations be assessed. The Committee also suggested that the government perform further researches to determine the necessity for COVID-19 booster shots to control the heavily mutated coronavirus variant.

Param Bir Singh & Sachin Vaze Both Chargesheeted In Goregaon Extortion Case; '2 Cr Daily'

Filing a 1895-page charge sheet in the Goregaon extortion case, Mumbai police on Saturday, named ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze as one of the six accused in the case. Republic TV has accessed exclusive details of the chargesheet in which Vaze has admitted to being asked to extort Rs 2 crore each day. The charge sheet has been filed against four of the six accused - Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Alpesh and Chintu while two other accused have been named as wanted.

New Zealand Create Unwanted Record In 2nd Test After Being Bowled Out For 62

New Zealand have created an unwanted record in the ongoing 2nd Test against India after being bowled out for 62 runs, the lowest ever Test score in an innings by any team in India. For many years, India's 75 vs West Indies in Delhi on 25 Nov 1987 remained the lowest, however, today New Zealand bundled out for a lesser score.

UK: England Logs 75 New Cases Of Omicron Stain; Ireland Amps Up COVID-related Curbs

Amid the alarming spread of the new COVID variant Omicron, England has recorded further 75 cases of the new virus strain, bringing the total tally in the country to 104 and 134 in the UK, confirmed UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Saturday. The fresh cases come in addition to the previous 29 confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.529 in England, which is dubbed as "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO). So far, the individuals who have tested positive and their contacts have been asked to self-isolate. Work is underway to identify any links to travel, UKHSA informed through a statement released on Twitter.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Denies China's Incursion Into Indian Territory; Hails NE Devpt

Denying Chinese incursions into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. CM Pema Khandu on Friday, spoke to Republic TV on media reports alleging the same. Stating that there has been infrastructure development near Manigaon area, he clarified that the build-up has been on the Tibet-China side and not the Indian side. His statement amid Opposition's demand for a Parliament debate on Indo-China issues.

UGC-NET, IIFT Exam Postponed In Some Centres Over Cyclone Jawad

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and an entrance exam of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) that were scheduled for Sunday has been postponed in some centres of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal due to Cyclone 'Jawad'. The UGC-NET 2020 and June 2021 has been rescheduled for the centres in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur in Ganjam district and Gunupur in Rayagada district of Odisha, the National Testing Agency said in a notice on December 3.

