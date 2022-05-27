Top 10 Headlines: Farooq Abdullah Under ED Scanner; Karti Chidambaram Questioned And More

After Gyanvapi, Hindu Outfit Claims Ajmer Shrine Of Moinuddin Chisti Was Shiva Temple

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque row, a Hindu outfit has claimed that the mausoleum of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was once a temple. Claiming that Hindu symbols are present on the walls and windows of the dargah, Maharana Pratap Sena has demanded a survey of the premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“The dargah of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz was an ancient Hindu temple earlier. The symbols of Swastika are there on the walls and windows. We demand that ASI conduct a survey of the dargah,” Rajvardhan Singh Parmar of Maharana Pratap Sena told reporters.

NSA Doval Sends Strong Message To Taliban At Regional Security Dialogue On Afghanistan

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday said that India has always stood by the people of Afghanistan. Doval was speaking at the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan at Dushanbe, Tajikistan along with national security advisers from Tajikistan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and China. Discussing the situation in Afghanistan, NSA Doval sent a strong message to the Taliban and emphasised the importance of empowering Kabul to counter-terror and enhance global security.

Republic on Friday accessed inside details of the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, where NSA Ajit Doval sent a strong message to the Taliban.

Jama Masjid Imam Donates Loudspeakers Removed From Premises To Schools After Govt Order

Only days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the loudspeakers at mosques were being donated to schools and hospitals in the state, Kadipura Jama Masjid Imam came forward to donate the loudspeakers at the masjid to schools in the area. Jama Masjid Kadipura imam on Thursday removed loudspeakers and donated them to schools. This comes after the BJP-led UP government issued orders to either turn down the volume or remove the loudspeakers at mosques in the state.

Farooq Abdullah Under ED Scanner Again; Summoned In Money Laundering Case On May 31

In more trouble for National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, he has been asked to appear by the ED at its Delhi office on May 31, sources revealed. He has been under the scanner in the alleged laundering of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association funds. In October 2020, he was questioned by the central investigative twice in connection with this case. On December 19, 2020, the ED attached his properties worth Rs.11.86 crore including residential houses at Gupkar Road, Katipora and Sunjwan, commercial buildings in the Residency Road area of Srinagar and land at 4 different places in the Union Territory.

India Can Push For Diplomatic Solutions Between China And Tibet, Says Ex-envoy To Beijing

India can push for diplomatic solutions between Tibet and China, despite bearing the brunt of the conflict for decades, a former high ranking diplomat has said on Thursday. Appearing in a recently released interview, India’s former ambassador to China Nirupama Rao said, “I think that India can do a little more in being an advocate for negotiations and for discussions and for conversations between the Tibetan community in exile and the Chinese.” The interview was conducted as a part of the International Campaign for Tibet Talks series that premiered on May 26.

Karti Chidambaram Questioned For 2nd Day While His Supporters Protest Outside CBI Office

At a time when Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second day in a row to answer queries in connection to the alleged Chinese visa scam case, he was stormed with media questions outside the CBI office.

Answering media questions, he remarked that "there has been a gross breach of parliamentary privilege" and claimed that his parliamentary committee papers which pertain to the Information Technology Committee were taken during the search operations.

China Indirectly Reminds Nepal Of 'One-China' Policy Amid US Officials' Visit To Kathmandu

China has implicitly attempted to tell Nepal that its "One-China policy" should not be influenced by external considerations. This remark came in the midst of a series of trips to Nepal being made by United States officials, one of whom recently visited Tibetan refugee leaders. According to The Kathmandu Post report, the Chinese side has voiced concerns over US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya's trips to two Tibetan camps in Nepal during the 14th conference of the Nepal-China Bilateral Consultative Mechanism.

At Amreen Bhat's Doorstep; Mehbooba Mufti Bats For Talks With Pakistan, Blames Centre

Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti on Friday arrived at late Amreen Bhat's residence. Speaking from the killed TV artist’s residence’s doorsteps, the PDP leader blamed the Centre for rising terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti further termed the quick retaliation in the killing as “strange” and said that dialogue with Pakistan was the “only solution”.

PM Modi Inaugurates India's Largest Drone Festival, Launches 150 Remote Pilot Certificates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated India’s biggest Drone festival at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. PM Modi interacted with Kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations by over 70 exhibitors at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022.

While speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The enthusiasm seen in India regarding drone technology is amazing. It indicates the possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation in India.”

Amreen Bhat's Killers, 2 LeT Terrorists, Shot Dead By Forces In Awantipora Encounter

A 35-year-old Kashmiri TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew was injured by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, May 25.

Following the murder, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Awantipora on Thursday, May 26.

