Top 10 Headlines: Ferozepur SSP Suspended After PM Modi's Security Breach; UP Polls 2022

Confirmed: Full Rehearsal Was Done On PM Modi's Route; 'Unplanned Visit' Claim Falls Flat

Amid nationwide outrage over the breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, Republic Media Network on Wednesday learnt that not only did the police give clearance for the visit but also carried out a full rehearsal of the route, as part of SPG security protocol. Thus, the claim of Congress that it was unplanned stands negated, said sources.

IT Dept: Over ₹9 Cr In Unaccounted Cash Found In Raids On SP MLC Pushpraj Jain's Holdings

Days after conducting raids at Samajwadi Party MLC and perfume manufacturer Pushpraj Jain alias Pampi Jain's residence, the Income Tax Department, on Wednesday, informed that it has discovered unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 10 crore. Several cases of tax evasion by the under-reporting of sales, stock manipulation, fudging books of account to shift profits, etc. had been detected from two groups involved in perfume trade and real estate through a series of raids carried out on December 31.

Omicron-detecting RT-PCR Kit That Will Give A Result In 4 Hours Approved By DCGI

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the usage of new Omicron detecting RT-PCR kit 'Omisure' that is developed by TATA Medical and Diagnostics (MD) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 'Omisure' kit is capable of producing results in just four hours, according to the Director-General of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava. "The tests have been performed as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Responsibility for batch-to-batch consistency lies with the manufacturer", a joint approval letter released on December 30, 2021, by ICMR and Health Ministry stated.

Ferozepur SSP Suspended After PM Modi's Punjab Security Breach; BJP Calls Him A Small Fry

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Punjab's Ferozepur has been placed under suspension after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade faced a major security lapse during his visit to poll-bound Punjab. SSP Harman Hans was suspended after the incident on Wednesday.

Saffron Scarf Vs Hijab Controversy: Karnataka's PU College To Conduct Parent-teacher Meet

A few days after some students were allegedly denied entry into a classroom of government women’s PU College in Karnataka's Udupi for wearing hijab, the management of Balagadi First Grade College in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district has decided to hold a meeting over the Saffron scarf vs Hijab row.

Police Inaction Evident In PM Modi's Security Lapse; Cops Seen Sipping Tea With Protesters

After a major security lapse in Congress-ruled Punjab forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his trip to Ferozepur on Wednesday, Republic Media Network has accessed footage that makes police inaction evident in halting the Prime Minister's cavalcade for 20 minutes.

UP Elections 2022: Amid COVID Surge, Here Are Rallies And Visits Which Now Stand Cancelled

In the run-up to the fiercely contested Uttar Pradesh Elections, there have been rising fears regarding the mass spread of COVID-19 during tight-packed rallies and roadshows of political leaders. The state has seen several untoward incidents during such events, the latest being the stampede of young children during Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon' campaign on January 4.

TMC MP And Bengali Actor Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For COVID-19

TMC MP and Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty has tested positive for COVID-19. Chakraborty shared the news on Wednesday taking to her official Twitter handle. She said she contracted the virus despite any public interactions and is currently under home isolation.

Punjab CM Channi Admits He Knew Of Agitators On PM Modi's Route; 'Regret He Had To Return'

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls on Wednesday, PM Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after he arrived in the state. A major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has talked about the shocking security lapse in a press briefing. CM Channi admitted that he learnt about the protesters who were seen atop the flyover, last night.

Gold Smuggling Case: Kerala Govt Revokes Suspension Of IAS Officer Sivasankar

In a fresh development in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, CM Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala govt had revoked the suspension of the senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, who is being investigated by the officials in the case.

