Top 10 Headlines: Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai, India's 1st Food Museum In Thanjavur & More

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Samsung Service Center in Kanjurmarg; no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai on Monday. Seven fire engines and four water tankers moved to the spot for the rescue operation. No casualties have been reported so far.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat refutes reports of VP Naidu skipping event on Nehru's birth anniversary

Responding to reports over the absence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at an event in Parliament on the occasion of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat informed that the Vice President never attended such ceremonies organised in the Central Hall of Parliament as a matter of convention.

Calcutta HC seeks response from BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari over election from Nandigram

The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought written response from BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari by November 29 on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging his election to the Assembly from Nandigram constituency. The next hearing is scheduled on December 1. The HC had earlier adjourned the hearing on August 12.

Asaduddin Owaisi announces launch of AIMIM in Rajasthan; to contest 2023 Assembly polls

Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced that he will launch his party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in Rajasthan and contest the upcoming 2023 assembly elections in the state. Speaking to the media in Jaipur, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the party's Rajasthan unit would be formally launched in the next 3 to 4 months, and reveal how many seats the AIMIM would contest for in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Manipur: Indian Army, Police apprehend two PLA & KCP terrorists in joint operation

In a massive breakthrough for security forces, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have apprehended two terrorists on Monday in a joint operation, two days after the ambush attack on a convoy of Indian Army Commanding Officer. The terrorists have been handed over to state police for further investigation.

Salman Khurshid claims Congress leadership is 'with him' on brazen remark against Hindutva

While speaking exclusively to Republic, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "You can call them goons, but I don't want to call them goons. I want to call them citizens of India. I had my door open. Why don't they come and speak to him? Say the harsh words that they want to say? Why do they have to go to a house and try to put it on fire? I give them credit that they did not go inside and dismantle the house. They just lit a fire as far as the door was concerned. But it is a wooden house. The whole house could have blown up. They broke all the windows. The point really is; Why?. Why is nobody stopping them? This kind of behaviour brings disrepute to a beautiful religion."

Mumbai NCB seizes 1127 kg of marijuana in Maharashtra's Nanded; two held

In a massive drug bust, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1127 kg consignment of marijuana on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Nanded district, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede said. He informed that the consignment was brought from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. Two people have been intercepted. They will be produced before the court.

PM Modi inaugurates India's first ISO certified, PPP based Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the recently redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh. The newly renovated railway station was launched on the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, which is being celebrated by the Centre as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. The newly revamped railway station that connects Indore to Delhi, contributes to the state railways in multiple ways.

Thanjavur gets India's 1st museum to show food security story from 'Ship to Mouth'

Union Minister for Commerce, Industry, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurated India's first Food Museum in Thanjavur on Monday and said that steps were being undertaken to make India the largest food exporters and move up from the current position of the world's fifth-largest food exporter.

Sachin Vaze sent to 14-day judicial custody at Taloja jail in Goregaon extortion case

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the Goregaon extortion case. He will be lodged in Mumbai's Taloja jail. This development comes after Vaze's police custody in an extortion case came to an end. Builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agarwal had alleged that the accused persons, including the expelled cop, extorted Rs. 9 lakh from him to not perform their duty of conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants. Agarwal also alleged that they forced him to buy two smartphones costing over Rs. 2.90 lakh.

