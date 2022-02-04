Top 10 Headlines: FM Sitharaman Speaks To Arnab; Channi's Nephew Sent To ED Custody

Nirmala Sitharaman takes on Budget 2022's critics; Speaks to Arnab about India's economy

Days after tabling the Budget for the financial year 2022-23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on Friday spoke to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know'. Speaking on the budget that was referred to as the blueprint for the 'Amrit Kaal' to come over the next 25 years, the BJP leader outlined that this quarter-century - these 25 years - will be leading towards India at 100 years after Independence. She said that at 100 years, the citizens of the country should be having everything - 'be it home, education, or simply bridging the gap between the urban and the local life'.

No Currency outside sovereign domain; Crypto legitimacy not yet broached': FM Sitharaman

Three days after the Union Budget 2022-2023 was tabled in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday explained the taxation of virtual digital assets at the rate of 30%, and whether it includes assets like cryptocurrency and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It is pertinent to mention that on February 2, FM Sitharaman had clarified that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and NFTs will never become legal tender.

FM Sitharaman asks if Chidambaram's 'most capitalist budget' dig is grudging certification

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on an array of topics ranging from disinvestment, crypto-currency, and taxes. Responding to P Chidambaram's 'most capitalist budget' remarks, the Finance Minister stated that she is amused by the comments which come from the party that to date claims credit for opening up India's economy.

Owaisi rejects Z-category security provided for him; tells Lok Sabha he doesn't fear death

A day after an attack on his convoy in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking in Parliament, rejected Z-category security, asserting that he does not fear death.

UP Elections: CM Yogi's affidavit shows assets worth Rs 1.5 cr; owns Samsung phone

After incumbent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Republic on Friday accessed his election affidavit. In the said affidavit CM Adityanath has declared assets worth more than Rs 1,54,94,054. In the affidavit, Yogi Adityanath has declared that he has cash in hand worth Rs 1,00,000. Additionally, he has a balance of Rs 1,13,75,346 in various accounts of six banks and a balance of Rs 37,57,708 in the post office.

Bhupinder Singh Honey sent to ED custody till Feb 8, admits crime in illegal mining case

After Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after day-long questioning in a multicrore illegal sand mining case, Honey himself has admitted to having generated such proceeds of crime through mining-related activities, including clearance of mining files and transfer of officials. Bhupinder Singh Honey was sent to the custody of the ED till February 8.

Chhattisgarh Cong tussle resurfaces; TS Singh Deo posters removed ahead of Rahul's visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur to lay the foundation stone of the Amar Jawan Jyoti on Friday. His much-awaited visit had Raipur decked up with massive posters welcoming the Wayanad MP. However, what went unnoticed, was the poster row that again raked up the long-standing scuffle between the two stalwarts - Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo.

BJP MP moves Bill on population control; 'Muslim population gone up to over 14% from 9%'

BJP RS MP Rakesh Sinha, on February 4, introduced a Private member's bill in the Rajya Sabha on Population Control. While speaking on this, Rakesh Sinha said that if the population is not controlled, then social, economic and national problems will rise and there will be massive social stress and strain in the nation.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu hoists 104-ft tall National Flag at 10,000 ft in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hoisted a 104-feet tall National Flag at an altitude of 10,000 ft at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang on February 3. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chief Minister Khandu shared pictures of the flag hoisting ceremony.

Hijab row: Mysuru girls lend support to Udupi students, conduct 'I Love Hijab' campaign

Lending support to college students in Karnataka's Udupi, who were denied entry to a classroom for wearing a hijab, some students in Mysuru launched the ‘I Love Hijab’ campaign on Friday. To extend their support to the Udupi students, some girls in Mysuru were spotted tying scarfs in a Hijab style on passers-by. The campaigners were seen holding some placards that read ‘I Love Hijab’, ‘Hijab is my pride’, and ‘Hijab is my freedom.’

