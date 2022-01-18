Top 10 Headlines: FM Welcomes SC Order On Devas-Antrix Deal; Republic Day Parade & More

In A First, Republic Day Parade To Start 30 Minutes Later Than Usual; Here's Why

For the first time in 75 years, the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 a.m. and will begin 30 minutes after the scheduled time. The Republic Day Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. instead of 10 am, the Defence Ministry informed during a media briefing. Further, Republic Media Network has learnt that homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir before the Parade commences.

'Congress Master Players Of Devas-Antrix Deal': FM Nirmala Sitharaman Welcomes SC Order

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order on the Devas-Antrix deal discussing how the fraud was blatantly committed under the noses of the Congress-led UPA Government. Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman demanded an answer from Congress saying that the party had 'no right to speak about crony capitalists' when a fraud of this stature was openly carried out in their tenure.

Kolkata's Park Show Cinema Hall Gutted In Fire; Third Fire Accident In A Month

A huge fire broke out in the Kolkata’s Park show house cinema hall, in Mullickbazar on Tuesday afternoon, making it the third fire incident reported in the same cinema hall in the last month. Five Fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The theatre was gutted in the fire, all the benches and the cinema screen was charred. The ceiling of the second floor of Kolkata's cinema hall was gutted in the smoke and pocket fires. No one was injured in the accident and the fire was stopped from spreading further to other shops in the densely populated Mullickbazar area.

Saudi-led Coalition's Airstrikes On Sanaa Kills 11 As MEA Denounces Houthi Attack In UAE

At least 11 people have been killed in airstrikes launched by Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, reported Arab media. The latest attack by the coalition comes after the Iran-backed militant group claimed responsibility for the massive attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday killing three people including two Indians. As per media reports, the airstrikes reduced two houses to rubbles. It is pertinent to note that UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting the Houthis.

Rajnath Singh Writes To Tamil Nadu, WB CMs On R-day Tableaux Snub, Explains Reasons

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has written to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the Republic Day tableaux controversy. In a letter to two states, Singh asserted that the decisions to select tableaux for the Republic Day parade are taken as per detailed guidelines and seeking their participation in the grand event. The letters from the Defence Minister comes amid a political row over the rejection of tableau proposals from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Punjab Elections: AAP Declares State Party Chief & 2-time MP Bhagwant Mann As CM Face

In a massive development on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Bhagwant Mann as AAP's CM face for the upcoming Punjab elections. Ruling himself out of the race for the top post, the AAP supremo had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred CM face on January 13. Mentioning that the party received more than 21 lakh responses under the aegis of this campaign, Kejriwal revealed that a majority of the persons voted in favour of Mann. The latter has been serving as the president of AAP's Punjab unit since May 2017 and is a member of the party's national executive.

PM Modi Mourns Cartoonist Narayan Debnath's Death; Says He Will Remain 'eternally Popular'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of acclaimed cartoonist Narayan Debnath. Known for his creation of iconic Bengali comics, Debnath passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 97 due to an age-related illness. The late prominent artist was hospitalised on December 24 and had been on treatment since then. Soon after the news broke on the Internet, PM Modi expressed deep grief over the tragic news and recalled the artist's intellectual prowess.

In Chhattisgarh, Naxal Killed In Encounter With Jawans In Sukma; Ops Ongoing

A Naxal was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukna district, said an official. According to PTI, personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from the Sukma, Dantewada and Bastar districts, were involved in the operation which is still ongoing, he further added.

Goa Elections: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP To Announce CM Candidate On Wednesday

In a massive development, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will declare the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Goa elections at a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday. The state will go to the assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Omicron: China Links Recent COVID Outbreak To Parcels From Countries Including US, Canada

Amid soaring Omicron cases in China, the health experts are now linking the recent COVID outbreak to the parcels mailed from overseas including the United States and Canada, according to a report by Associated Press. In a recent report of the state-owned media outlet, Global Times, authorities have directed to invoke stringent measures with an aim to disinfect sites where items mailed from overseas are handled.

