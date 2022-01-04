Top 10 Headlines: France Discovers New COVID Variant IHU; Bulli Bai Controversy & More

As Indian Army unfurls the tricolor at Galwan, experts say 'we have asserted our position'

Snubbing China's tendency to spread misinformation regarding India's sovereignty and after the Indian Army proudly held the fort hoisting the tricolour at Galwan Valley, numerous defence experts called out Beijing's 'proxy' and its 'mouthpiece'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, strategists and former army officers clarified that Global Times is affiliated to the Communist regime in China and they 'issue bulletin on behalf of China on a daily basis'.

EAM S Jaishankar discusses range of bilateral & global issues with US State Secy Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Monday, 3 January and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues. The discussions also included the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. "A broad-ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings [sic]," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

COVID-19 IHU variant: Know all about new IHU Coronavirus variant found in France

Scientists in France have discovered a new strain of Coronavirus that is believed to be more infectious than the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Scientists at the Méditerranée Infection University Hospital Institute (IHU) first discovered the new variant on December 10. The new strain has been dubbed as B.1.640.2. or IHU.

'Omicron is NOT common cold': WHO COVID-19 technical head warns amid rising cases

As the world is witnessing a massive surge in the cases owing to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, WHO COVID-19 technical head Maria Van Kerkhove on Tuesday warned that this new variant was not just a 'common cold'. Taking it to Twitter, Maria Van stated though the Omicron causes less serious illness than other forms of the virus, there were too many people being hospitalized and dying of the virus. She further added that through vaccine equity, infections could be prevented. Vaccine equity ensures that COVID-19 vaccines are distributed fairly to all populations, and are accessible to all in spite of people's socio-economic status.

Indian Army counters Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chinese construction at Pangong Lake

Calling out former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's misleading remarks in relation to "Chinese construction of a bridge on Pangong Lake," a senior Indian Army officer verified the facts and slammed any such claims. Stating that the said construction is nowhere close to the alleged flashpoint between India and China, in addition to the disputed Galwan Valley, Lieutenant General Menon clarified the bridge is being built "deep inside Chinese territory".

COVID-19: Telangana to shut schools, colleges from 8 Jan amid rising Omicron cases

Just days after announcing strict measures to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government has ordered the shut down of schools and educational institutions from January 8 to 16. According to a statement by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office's (CMO), the decision was taken on Monday, January 3, following a meeting by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao to review the status of COVID in the state.

Bulli Bai controversy: Mumbai Police detains main accused; 'used to run 3 accounts on app'

In a major breakthrough in the 'Bulli Bai' case, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday affirmed that the main accused in the case was a woman. The woman, who was detained by the police from Uttarakhand, was handling three accounts related to the app where over 100 top influential Muslim women including journalists were 'paraded and auctioned' on January 1. Some of those concerned have filed criminal cases in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Delhi imposes weekend curfew to contain COVID spread; Metro, buses to run at 100% capacity

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the imposition of a weekend curfew in the national capital. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority held on Tuesday. While maintaining that most novel coronavirus patients infected with the Omicron variant had mild or no symptoms, he stressed the need to bring the number of cases under control.

Stampede at Congress' marathon rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly leaves children injured

A student's marathon rally, organised by the Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, turned into a disaster after a near-stampede injured many children on Tuesday. The women's marathon, organised on the lines of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon' campaign was marred by mismanagement as students ran over each other due to a lack of clear instructions by the organisers.

Babul Supriyo tests positive for COVID-19; questions high price of cocktail jabs

Trinamool Congress leader and former union minister, Babul Supriyo on Tuesday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Supriyo informed in a tweet that he along with his wife, father and multiple members of his staff have all tested positive for coronavirus. Informing the news of infection, the TMC leader added that his father had to get the Cocktail vaccine.

