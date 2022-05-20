Top 10 Headlines: Fresh Case Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Assam Floods & Biden's Asia Trip

'CBI Raids An Excuse; Ploy To Scare Lalu Yadav On Caste Census Issue': Daughter Cries Foul

In an emotional outburst on Friday after the CBI registered a fresh corruption case against her father Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rohini Acharya claimed that this was a ploy to scare him over the demand for a caste census. While RJD has urged the Centre to conduct a caste-based census across India, the latter has turned down this demand. Taking to Twitter, she described the CBI as a "parrot", making a veiled reference to the Supreme Court's observation that the central agency is a "caged parrot" implying that the raids are politically motivated.

BJP Can Move Resolution In Parliament To Repeal Places Of Worship Act: Subramanian Swamy

BJP can move a resolution in the Parliament to repeal the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, Dr. Subramanian Swamy opined in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Thursday. Swamy whose tenure in the Rajya Sabha ended in April was weighing in on the possibility of building the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the land where the Gyanvapi mosque stands. While acknowledging that the aforesaid 1991 law is an obstacle to reconstructing the temple, he urged PM Modi to himself table a motion in the Parliament for striking it down.

Assam Floods: Over 7 Lakh Affected In 29 Districts; Govt Starts Emergency Flight Services

Over 7 lakh people have been affected across 29 districts of Assam, leaving nine people dead, as rain continues to batter the state. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Thursday, as many as 1413 villages are underwater and Nagaon is the most affected district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. It further informed that in Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people whereas in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people were affected.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Seeks More Time To Surrender In Road Rage Case; Cites Medical Ground

A day after he was sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in a road rage case, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu sought more time from the Supreme Court to surrender. Mentioning the matter before an SC bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala on Friday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the court to grant his client one more week to surrender on medical grounds. However, the SC asked Singhvi to file an application in this regard and mention it before the bench led by CJI NV Ramana.

Sri Lanka: New Cabinet Ministers To Forego Salaries Amid Crisis; Likely To Take Oath Today

In a bid to mitigate the devastating economic crisis in the country, Sri Lankan ministers will forego their salaries, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced on Thursday. In a statement, the newly-appointed leader said that the decision was made in a bid to ease public expenditure and would also see a cap on other benefits enjoyed by Sri Lankan lawmakers to date. Notably, the new cabinet is scheduled to swear in later today, as per the government sources.

CBI Files Fresh Case Against Lalu Prasad Yadav & Rabri Devi; Pan-India Raids Underway

In more trouble for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, the CBI has registered a fresh corruption case against the former Bihar Chief Minister and his daughter Misa Bharti. Raids are underway at over 15 locations across India which includes Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case. As per sources, the CBI lodged an FIR only after a Preliminary inquiry was completed. While Lalu Yadav has been relatively inactive in politics owing to health reasons, Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP at present. Sources indicated that this case pertains to the period when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power.

US, Other Nations Appeal To UN Members To Keep Food Markets Accessible, Avoid Export Bans

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United States along with many other countries on Thursday urged the United Nations members to keep their "food and agricultural markets" accessible and "avoid unjustified restrictive measures", like food or fertiliser export prohibitions. Following the ministerial meeting "Roadmap for Global Food Security-Call to Action," the nations appealed to all UN Member States to work together to alleviate the mid-term as well as long-term consequences of recent disruptions to 'global agriculture and food systems'.

Russian Musician Charged For Making Critical Statement On Ukraine Conflict During Concert

Russian musician, Yury Shevchuk has landed in controversy for a statement he made during a concert regarding Russia's aggression in Ukraine. As per the media reports, Shevchuk will be charged with an administrative misdemeanour for his statement. Shevchuk is the lead musician of the Russian rock band DDT, which was formed in 1980. Producer Radmir Usayev stated on May 19 that police approached Shevchuk after a concert in Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan and at first, they wanted to detain him but then they simply informed the popular musician that he was being charged with an unspecified misdemeanour. The police officers talked about the concert, its intentions and statements made by Shevchuk about the war and the nation.

Zelenskyy Says Donbas 'completely Destroyed', Russian Strikes On Chernihiv Leave Many Dead

As the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war entered its 86th day, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his nighttime speech that the village of Desna, in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, was targeted by Russian missiles on Thursday, leaving "many dead". Zelensky said, “Russian strikes on Chernihiv region, in particular the terrible blow on the Desna, there is an analysis of debris, many dead.”

Biden Embarks On Maiden Visit To S Korea, Japan As US President; Bolstering Ties On Focus

US President Joe Biden has embarked on his first visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan as the US president. Taking to Twitter, Biden stated that he is looking forward to strengthening "vital security alliances" in South Asia amid the escalating threats from China in the Indo-Pacific region and nuclear threats from North Korea. He went on to add, that the trip is also for deepening economic partnerships and "working with fellow democracies" and help shape the "rule of the road" for the 21st century.

