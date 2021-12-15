Top 10 Headlines: GC Varun Singh's Last Rites On Dec 17; BCCI Prez Mum On Kohli's Claims

Group Captain Varun Singh's Mortal Remains To Be Brought To Bhopal, Last Rites On Dec 17

The mortal remains of Group captain Varun Singh who succumbed to his injuries post the fatal IAF chopper crash on Wednesday will be shifted from Command Hospital to his hometown on Thursday, December 16. Republic has learned that the last rites of Group Captain Varun Singh will be held in Bhopal. His mortal remains will be brought to Bhopal on Thursday, which would be followed by his funeral, the day after. According to the Bhopal Collector, instructions on his last rites are yet to come in writing.

BCCI Source Reveals Removal Of Virat Kohli From ODI Captaincy Was Collective Decision

Virat Kohli’s explosive pre-tour press conference took the entire cricket world by storm on Wednesday before India’s departure for South Africa. This was the first time Kohli shed his thoughts on the entire turmoil unfolding in the Indian dressing room since the past week. Kohli was recently stripped of captaincy duties in the ODI format for Team India as Rohit Sharma was chosen as the limited-overs skipper. However, it has now come to light that Kohli’s removal was a collective decision by the cricket governing body. As per a BCCI source, important decisions like the captaincy are always collective decisions by the board and not of any single BCCI official.

President Ram Nath Kovind meets Bangladesh PM Hasina; Recalls Spirit Of 1971 War

President Ram Nath Kovind who is visiting Bangladesh to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of the country from December 15 to 17, held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday in Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs apprised that Kovind and Hasina reviewed progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties.

Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Ajay Mishra Loses Cool Over Question On Jailed Son, Hurls Abuses

Amid the uproar surrounding his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, trouble mounted for Union Mos Home Ajay Mishra Teni after a video of him misbehaving with journalists surfaced on social media. On Wednesday, Ajay Mishra Teni was questioned on the SIT report which has ruled the Lakhimpur violence as a 'pre-planned conspiracy.'

IT Min Vaishnaw Says No Proposal To Revoke Ban On Chinese Apps Including PUBG & TikTok

In response to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there is no proposal by the Centre to reverse the ban imposed on Chinese mobile applications such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and TikTok. "There is no proposal with the Ministry to invoke the blocking orders," Vaishnaw said in response to a question on whether the Central government plans to restart the Chinese applications that had been banned earlier.

Mamata Banerjee Asserts She Wants To See BJP Lose In 2024 Elections; 'Khela Hobey' Again

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, December 15, declared war against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata Banerjee who is currently in Kolkata said that the game is on to defeat BJP across the country in the 2024 Assembly elections. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said, "I want to see Bharatiya Janata Party lose across the country in the 2024 elections; 'Khela Hobey' again".

UK PM Warns Putin Of 'significant Consequences' Amid Tensions At Border With Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “deep concern” to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow building up its troops presence on the border with Ukraine. As tensions continue to increase on the Russia-Ukraine border triggering concerns over Moscow’s invasion, Johnson and Putin spoke on Monday with the British PM reiterating the need to de-escalate the tensions through diplomatic means. However, Johnson also warned Putin of “significant consequences” of any “destabilising action” by Russia. Johnson also pledged the buildup of NATO forces in EU's periphery 'if Russia invades Ukraine'.

EXPLAINED: Why Didn't NASA's Parker Solar Probe Burn After Touching Sun?

The Parker Solar Probe designed by NASA to study the Sun has officially entered its corona (outermost part) marking a remarkable achievement in the field of solar science. Launched in 2018, the spacecraft was built to unravel the mysteries of the Sun and according to NASA, it is getting closer to doing so. The agency confirmed in an official release on Wednesday, December 15, that the probe has indeed "touched the Sun" as it got as close as 13 million kilometres to the Sun and sampled the first particles and magnetic fields. But considering how near it got to our solar system's star, the question arises that how is the spacecraft still alive?

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review: MCU's Latest Flick Has Tom Spinning 'webs' Of Mutiverse

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest big-screen outing Spider-Man: Now Way Home is undoubtedly one of the biggest movies of the year and serves as a perfect culmination of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's arc in the current Universe. The movie brings back Tom Holland as the web-slinger for his third solo outing along with the Sorcerer Supreme Dr. Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. The partnership of Sony and Marvel has not only been beneficial for the studios, but serves as a cinematic treat for the audiences and fans of the overall Spider-Man franchise.

After KJo's Party, 110 Contacts Of Those Tested Positive Were Screened For COVID-19 By BMC

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Monday after they attended a dinner party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Soon after the two actors had tested positive, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive. In a statement given by a BMC official, about 110 contacts of the attendants of the party were tested for the virus.

