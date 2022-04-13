Top 10 Headlines: Gehlot Slams BJP Over Karauli; Suvendu Adhikari Injured In BJP Rally

Karauli clash: Ashok Gehlot hits back at BJP, alleges 'party creating communal atmosphere'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP over the recent communal clashes in Karauli. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot slammed the BJP, claiming that clashes erupted on Ram Navami in states where the saffron party is in power. However, he also asserted that in Rajasthan, the festival was celebrated together, and it was welcomed by the people of all religions. Gehlot went on and claimed that the BJP "is troubled by the unity of people" in Rajasthan.

Suvendu Adhikari injured in BJP rally in Birbhum; says 'Those behind it are known to all'

During a public rally in West Bengal's Birbhum, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari was injured on Wednesday, April 13. A police barricade fell on Adhikari's feet as he indulged in a fiery war of words with police officials. Suvendu was rushed to the hospital thereafter, from where he was discharged after a few minutes having been given primary treatment.

'Karauli propagated hate attack, probe will reveal big names': BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore

BJP leader and former Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore addressed a press briefing on the Karauli violence on Wednesday calling the incident a 'propagated hate attack'. Col. Rathore asserted that given the facts of the case, it was unlikely that the Rajasthan police were unaware of the violence, and hence it was likely that they were asked to not take action by the Congress leadership in the state. Demanding a non-partisan inquiry, the BJP MP suggested that 'big names' may come forward after the attack is investigated.

Ram Navami clash: JNU VC Santishree speaks to Republic; 'Fringe elements may be involved'

In her first appearance after a clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Ram Navami, University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit in an exclusive conversation with Republic reiterated that there was zero tolerance for violence. Refraining from making any charges, Pandit said that a proctorial inquiry was taking place, alongside a police inquiry in the matter, in which ABVP members had allegedly objected to non-vegetarian food being served at one of the JNU hostels, Kaveri, on the Hindu festival.

BJP’s firebrand Tejasvi Surya dares Gehlot as ‘Nyay Yatra’ gets blocked at Karauli border

In a key development, a fiery Tejasvi Surya was seen leading BJP's Nyay Yatra to protest against Karauli violence. In a dramatic event, the Yatra was stopped by the Rajasthan police at the Hindaun border. Following this, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called on his followers to continue the Yatra and 'not stop till they reach Karauli'. Tejasvi Surya was seen among the protestors after the state police blocked the leader and BJP workers on their way to Karauli, where massive communal violence erupted during a religious procession earlier in the month.

Sweden & Finland inch closer to NATO membership; likely to apply for membership in June

Amidst the furore over Ukraine's prospects of joining NATO in the light of the ongoing war, Sweden and Finland's administrations have announced that they will join NATO membership likely by June. The announcement comes a day after Moscow warned that the Nordic nations' accession would not bring stability to Europe. Both the countries are not officially aligned militarily, however, seeing public support for NATO has increased ever since the onset of the Ukraine invasion.

Kyiv Mayor speaks to Republic; exposes Russia's falsehoods on security guarantees & Crimea

As Russia continues escalating its military offensive against Ukraine, Republic's team spoke to the Mayor of Kyiv on Wednesday. In the exclusive conversation, Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Shawan Sen and Mridual Sharma how the Russians have been lying in the face of Ukraine and called it a part of propaganda. The boxer-turned-politician warned the world against believing in such propaganda.

Owaisi issues first response on brother Akbaruddin's acquittal in hate speech cases

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the acquittal of his brother Akbaruddin in hate speech cases, expressing gratitude to everyone for their prayers and support. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi also thanked his advocate and other senior lawyers for their 'valuable assistance' in the case. Throughout the trial period, the AIMIM supremo had refrained from providing any statement on his brother's case citing that the matter was sub-judice.

Karnataka contractor death: Eshwarappa won't resign; calls suicide note 'false propaganda'

Amid increasing pressure for his resignation over the death of a civil contractor, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of stepping down from his post. He also termed the contractor's death note as "false propaganda." He demanded an investigation into the "conspiracy" behind the death of Santosh Patil who accused Eshwarappa of corruption.

Russia might escalate attack on Ukraine's Mariupol, claims US State Dept spokesperson

US State Department spokesperson Zed Tarar on Wednesday told Republic Media Network that Russia is now focusing on the eastern part of Ukraine. He claimed that Moscow will escalate its offensive in the Mariupol city, which has been the target of frequent Russian bombardment. Tarar said, "Russia is focusing on the east, they will escalate attack in Mariupol too. It is a very concerning thing even for Ukrainian civilians."

