Top 10 Headlines: Gen Bipin Rawat Laid To Rest; India Airlifts Hindu, Sikh Afghans & More

CDS General Bipin Rawat, His Wife Madhulika Rawat Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

The nation bid a tearful goodbye to General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Friday. General Rawat and Madhulika lost their lives in an Indian Air Force helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The last rites were held at Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment with full military honours.

National Hero, A Motivation, A Great Father: Brig LS Lidder's Wife, Daughter Bid Him Adieu

The last rites of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who was among the armed personnel who lost their lives in the horrific Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, was held on Friday at Brar Square Crematorium in New Delhi. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several others were present at Brigadier LS Lidder’s funeral.

India Airlifts 110 Hindu & Sikh Afghan Nationals From Kabul Along With 3 Guru Granth Sahib

A special repatriation flight from Kabul with around 110 people including Afghan citizens belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities, landed in Delhi on Friday. The flight chartered by the Government of India Operation Devi Shakti operated from Kabul and arrived here at around 1 pm.

PM Modi Hails UK Royal Gold Medal 2022 Winner Balkrishna Doshi's Monumental Contributions

Renowned Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi won the UK Royal Gold Medal 2022, UK's highest architectural honour granted personally by Her Majesty The Queen. PM Modi dialled the renowned architect on Friday, congratulating him on receiving the Royal Gold Medal 2022. Doshi's contributions to the field of architecture, according to PM Modi, are tremendous. PM Modi stated that Doshi's art is admired around the world for its inventiveness, individuality, and diversity.

Omicron Relief: Pune's 1st Patient Tests COVID Negative, Set To Be Discharged Today

In another major relief to the ongoing concerns over COVID-19 variant Omicron, Pune's first patient has now tested negative to the virus and will be discharged today. The patient was 40 years old and tested negative on Thursday. Later, seven more cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family.

Karnataka CM Bommai Orders Strict Action Against Offensive Posts On CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that there would be no tolerance to miscreants trying to take advantage of the unfortunate demise of India’s foremost military leader CDS General Bipin Rawat by spewing hate on the social media platforms against him.

Beijing Deploying Maritime Boats Affecting Balance Of Power In South China Sea: Reports

Recent research conducted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) titled "Pulling Back the Curtain on China's Maritime Militia," made a key suggestion indicating that the deployment of Chinese maritime vessels has radically altered the peacetime balance of power in the South China Sea. The research stated that hundreds of Chinese maritime militia vessels operating in contentious parts of the South China Sea disrupt the balance of power and constitute a substantial challenge to maritime order anchored in international law.

Canada Bans 'despicable And Degrading' Practice Of Conversion Therapy

In a major victory for Canada's LGBTQ+ community, the country, on Wednesday, passed legislation criminalising 'conversion therapy'- a practice used to 'treat' people who do not identify as cisgender. As per the new law that will take effect on January 7, next year, it will be illegal to provide, advertise, or profit from conversion therapy. Announcing the legislation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau termed conversion therapy as a 'despicable and degrading' practice and assured his government will always stand up for the rights of LGBTQ Canadians.

Sun-like Star Found Ejecting Solar Flares In Amounts 10 Times Greater Than The Sun

Astronomers from the University of Colorado Boulder have detected a massive outburst from a star that was found to be 10 times greater than any recorded solar ejection from the sun. Occurring a few hundred light-years away from Earth, the newly found solar eruption should be considered a warning for the planet, the scientists said in their study, published in Nature Astronomy. The sun undergoes frequent events of solar ejections which, according to scientists, can result in the shutting down of functional satellites and a massive blackout in communications services.

Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Newlyweds Spotted Leaving In Helicopter For Jaipur Airport

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is finally married now. The two stars exchanged vows in Rajasthan at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district. Now after treating fans with the wedding ceremony pictures, the couple was spotted by shutterbugs leaving in a private helicopter for Jaipur airport.

