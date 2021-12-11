Top 10 Headlines: Gen Rawat's Ashes To Be Immersed In Haridwar; PM On Saryu Canal Project

General Bipin Rawat Laid To Rest: From Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, How India Paid Last Tributes

With India’s finest military officer and first CDS General Bipin Rawat laid to rest today in Delhi, a state of sorrow has descended over the entire country. Visuals of people organising candlelight vigils, congregations in remembrance of the former chief of army staff, General Rawat have surfaced from the entire country. Some have also used different forms of arts to pay their respects to India’s gallantry hero General Rawat.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Wife's Ashes To Be Immersed At Haridwar; MoS Defence Likely To Be Present

The immersion of the ashes of India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, who were laid to rest with full military honours in Delhi on Dec 10, will happen in Haridwar on Saturday. The last rites were held at the Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment with full military honours, two days after they and 11 other armed personnel were killed in an IAF helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.

Democracy Integral To Us, Colonial Rule Couldn't Suppress It: PM Modi At Democracy Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's democratic values and called for strengthening global democracy while virtually delivering the national statement at the USA’s Democratic Summit on Friday. The Indian Prime Minister said: "Democratic spirit is integral to our civilisational ethos." In his brief address, PM Modi highlighted how centuries of colonial rule couldn’t suppress India's democratic roots.



PM Modi Slams Oppn Over Saryu Canal Project; 'Work Not Done In 40 Yrs Completed In 4 Yrs'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the inauguration of the Saryu Nahar National Project on Saturday, Dec 11. While hitting out at the previous UP governments led by SP & BSP, PM Modi said, that the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh was able to finish the project that was left incomplete for four decades, since its inception in 1987, within four years of their regime.



Mamata Banerjee Warns MP Mahua Moitra Over Politics Within TMC; Gives Her 'clear Message'

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is seen to be seemingly receiving a scolding from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As per reports, there was some factionalism in the party unit in Nadia district. The Chief Minister was reportedly unhappy about it ahead of municipal polls and called an administrative review meeting at Krishnanagar to address party workers.

India's Neena Gupta Receives Ramanujan Prize For Young Mathematicians 2021

Professor Neena Gupta, a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata was awarded the 'Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from Developing Countries 2021' for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra, the Ministry of Science and Technology informed, adding that Professor Neena is the third woman to receive the Ramanujan Prize since its inception in 2004.



'Fruitful Discussions' At 8th India-Slovenia Foreign Office Consultations: MEA Secretary

The 8th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Slovenia held virtually on Friday saw "fruitful discussions on bilateral relations, regional and multilateral developments," the Indian Embassy at Ljubljana informed. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared images of the virtual meet on Twitter and wrote that "regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed."



WB Guv Dhankhar's 'provocative' Statement On CM Mamata Banerjee Against Federalism: TMC MP

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Friday attacked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged that he had disregarded the principles of federalism by his statement on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directives to the police regarding the Border Security Force (BSF).



Hardeep Singh Puri, JP Nadda Carry Guru Granth Sahib Brought From Afghanistan | Watch

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda, on Friday, carried the Guru Granth Sahib which was brought by a Sikh delegation from Afghanistan.



Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Throwback Pic; Thanks 'Maa And Papa' For Being His Guiding Light

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram on December 10 to thank his parents for "all the values and all the life lessons" that they have patiently taught him. The picture in Ayushmann's Instagram post shows the Article 15 star in a childhood avatar in a candid picture.

