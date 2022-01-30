Top 10 Headlines: Giriraj Calls Rahul 'fake Gandhi'; Pramod Sawant On Goa Polls & More

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Calls Rahul 'fake Gandhi' Over Hindutva Remark

After former Congress president Rahul Gandhi raised the Hindutva Vs Hindu debate once again on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday went down heavily on the Gandhi scion, calling him a 'fake Gandhi.'

Pramod Sawant '100% Confident' Of Winning Bastion, Opens Up On Comparison With Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic TV and exuded confidence of winning from his bastion Sanquelim and detailing the work he had done for the state after BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar's demise.

Punjab Elections: Poll Mascot 'Shera' Unveiled To Spread Voting Awareness To Citizens

With few weeks left for the forthcoming assembly polls, the Chief electoral officer of Punjab Dr. S Karuna Raju IAS inaugurated the election mascot ‘Shera’ to spread awareness about the assembly polls to the voters of the state. Various measures are being taken up by the state election commission to enhance the voter turnout in 2022 Punjab elections.

Rakesh Tikait Announces 'Virodh Diwas' On January 31 Over MSP Guarantee, Cases On Farmers

Even after the Centre rolled back the three Farm Laws and gave a written assurance to fulfill Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s demands of MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday announced that 'Virodh Diwas' will be observed on January 31.

Meghalaya's Shillong Rocked By Suspected IED Blast; CM Conrad Sangma Condemns Cowardly Act

A suspected IED blast rocked Police Bazaar, the commercial hub of Shillong on Sunday, January 30, evening. As per reports, Khasi militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the explosion that occurred at 7.20 pm. So far no cases of injuries have been reported.

Australian Open: Nadal makes incredible comeback vs Medvedev to win record 21st Grand Slam

After an incredible comeback in the 2022 Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal has won a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Hopes For Productive Budget Session, Urges Parties To Cooperate

A day before the commencement of the Budget Session of the parliament, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla met with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and reviewed the preparations for the commencement of the parliament session in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Peng Shuai To Make First Public Appearance Via Beijing-supervised Dinner With IOC Head

As concerns surrounding tennis sensation Peng Shuai's whereabouts continue to distress the world, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that its President Thomas Bach will have 'dinner and a meeting' with the Chinese star ahead of the Winter Olympics. The meeting, which will mark her first public appearance, will also include representatives of the state-controlled Chinese Olympic Committee, which is the IOC's partner in staging the games, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

NeoCov Threat: Health Expert Urges Caution, Says New Coronavirus 'continuously Changing'

After scientists from China's Wuhan expressed concerns over the threat from a newly discovered coronavirus, NeoCov, which is believed to be deadlier than the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, health experts in India have stated that there is a need for the country to be careful because of the NeoCov virus' tendency to continually mutate. Meanwhile, researchers across the world have mentioned that the new coronavirus is yet to be studied to learn the threat it poses to humans.

Punjab Elections: Congress Denies Ticket To Aditi Singh's Husband Angad From Nawanshahar

In a major political development from the poll-bound state of Punjab, the incumbent MLA from the Nawanshahar seat, Angad Singh on Sunday was not named in the new list of candidates of Congress. Notably, he is the husband of Congress-turned-BJP leader Aditi Singh, who is the MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

