Top 10 Headlines: Goa Shuts Schools, Colleges; LeT Terrorist Salem Parray Killed & More

In Goa, 66 people aboard Cordelia Cruise Ship test positive for COVID-19

As many as 66 people of the over 2,000 people aboard the Cordelia Cruise ship, tested positive for COVID-19. The Cordelia cruise ship had made headlines in the month of October over a drug raid case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and several others. As the testing continued on Monday, the ship has been docked in Goa after departure from Mumbai. The ship is docked near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal.

India seeks emergency meeting of WTO's general council in Geneva over COVID package

India has sought an emergency meeting of the General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) this month in Geneva over COVID Packages. The meeting will deliberate upon the world trade bodies' proposed response package, including patent waiver proposal in order to deal with the pandemic amid rising coronavirus infections globally, according to an official.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SIT files chargesheet; MoS' son Ashish Mishra named main accused

In a key development on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a chargesheet spanning 5000 pages in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The opposition which has sought Union MoS Ajay Mishra's ouster received a big boost as the latter's son Ashish Mishra has been named as the main accused in this case. Moreover, Ajay Mishra's relative Virendra Shukla who is the Palia block head has also been arraigned as an accused.

BSF foils 2 infiltration bids by Pakistan in two days; arms & ammo recovered

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a press briefing on Monday informed that the border guarding agency has foiled two infiltration bids by Pakistan in two days. IG BSF Jammu DK Boora also informed that arms and ammunition were recovered. The first seizure was made on January 1. During patrolling, a bag was recovered with Pakistani markings.

Wanted LeT terrorist Salem Parray killed in Srinagar; IGP Kashmir calls it 'big victory'

In a big win, wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday, the J&K police said. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar called it a big victory for security forces in the valley.

Goa shuts schools, colleges amid COVID-19 surge; CM says night curfew will also be imposed

The Goa government on Monday decided to close schools and colleges till January 26 in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the coastal state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired the Task Force's meeting on COVID-19 on Monday, told reporters that the Goa government would also impose a night curfew in the state. Goa reported a 10.7% COVID-19 positivity rate on Sunday.

'Children are taking COVID vaccination seriously, 13 lakh jabbed', informs CoWIN chief

As India continues to battle against COVID-19, it has started inoculating children between 15 years to 18 years of age from Monday, January 3. According to Dr RS Sharma, chief of the CoWIN app, the COVID vaccination campaign among the said age group has seen a positive response as children seem to be 'enthusiastic' about it. In an interview with news agency ANI, Dr Sharma said, "It's a great day. We have received great responses on the CoWIN app as well. I have information that children are excited and they are taking vaccination enthusiastically".

EC urges 5 poll-bound states to increase vaccination coverage as COVID-19 cases surge

Amid concerns over the growing COVID-19 cases, sources told Republic TV that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is having a close look at the vaccination status of the poll-bound states. As per sources, the ECI has already written to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur to accelerate the first dose and 2nd dose vaccination to ensure that all eligible citizens in their respective states are fully inoculated at the earliest. Moreover, it reportedly expressed concern about the low percentage of first dose vaccination in Manipur.

Pakistan pleads India to take part in SAARC Summit; 'If not in person, then virtually'

In a key development in the impending South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit, host-country Pakistan extended an invitation to India on Monday. Giving options to India, Pakistan has added that the summit can be attended virtually, if not in person.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, wife & 20 others at Ex-Bihar CM's residence test positive for COVID

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi tested positive for COVID on Monday. With Manjhi, his wife and 20 other people from his household tested positive, which includes family members, house help and security staff. The development comes at a time Bihar, which had its daily tally in single-double digits for months, is seeing a surge in cases, with 352 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total number, 142 cases were reported in the capital of the state-Patna, followed by Gaya with 110 cases and Jehanabad and Munger with 13 cases each. The total active cases in Bihar stands at 1074.

