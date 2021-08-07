Top 10 Headlines: Golfer Aditi Ashok Finishes Fourth; Grenade Blast In Ramban & More

Golfer Aditi Ashok Puts Up A Brave Fight For India, Finishes Fourth At Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on being the first Indian golfer to win an Olympic medal the women's individual stroke play of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday.

Read Full Story Here

Farmers Pass 'no-confidence' Motion Against Centre At Kisan Sansad; Adopt 7 Resolutions

Opposing the Farm Bills and the Centre for not repealing it, the Farmers' Parliament (Kisan Sansad) on Friday, passed a 'no-confidence' motion against the government. Moreover, the Kisan Sansad also passed seven resolutions annulling the Farm Laws and other agriculture-related laws passed by Parliament. Around 200 farmers are holding 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar, mere 150 metres away from Parliament which is stuck in a logjam.

Read Full Story Here

Mumbai Police Receives Bomb Threat Call At Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow, 3 Railway Stations

The Mumbai Police on Friday received a threat call warning of a bomb blast at three railway stations in Mumbai and the residence of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. As per PTI, the police control room received an anonymous call during the night that warned of bombs being placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla and Dadar railway stations. Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu was also mentioned as a site.

Read Full Story Here

J&K: Two Civilians Injured In Grenade Blast In Ramban, Alert Issued On National Highway

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day of India, security in the Jammu and Kashmir region has been beefed up however two civilians ended up getting injured in a grenade blast that occurred late Friday night in the Ramban area of the Jammu-Kashmir National Highway. The blast took place at Banihal's MG Company site which is responsible for the construction of a stretch of four-lane highways from Jammu to Kashmir. Subsequently, an alert has been announced on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Read Full Story Here

Srinagar's Lal Chowk Illuminated With Tricolour Lights Ahead Of 75th Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Srinagar's iconic clock tower has been illuminated with the lights of the tricolour on Friday. Tweeting the pictures of the illuminated clock tower, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu informed that new clocks were being fitted. India will be celebrating its 75 years of Independence on August 15.

Read Full Story Here

Japan PM Suga Says Olympics Not Behind Country's Recent Coronavirus Spike, Urges Caution

Even as Tokyo continues to register a record number of coronavirus cases, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, on Friday, said that the Olympics were not the reason for the massive spike.

Read Full Story Here

ED Raids 5 Labs For Allegedly Issuing Fake COVID Tests During Kumbh Mela; seizes Rs 30 Lakh

Cracking down on fake COVID tests in Uttarakhand during Kumbh Mela, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized cash worth Rs 30,90,000 from five testing lab owners' offices and homes on Friday. Sources state that ED has raided several labs in Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Noida and Hisar. A money-laundering case has been registered by the ED in the fake testing scam.

Read Full Story Here

Kerala CM Says Main Accused In Dowry Death Case S Kiran Kumar Dismissed From Govt Service

A month after Kollam court denied bail to accused Kiran Kumar, now Kerala Government dismissed him from state services, informed State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday. Kiran was working as an assistant motor vehicle Inspector (AMVI) in the motor vehicle department. The 24-year-old Vismaya was found dead during wee hours of June 24, while the matter is getting investigated, the family of the victim has alleged that there is a dowry element to the entire case.

Read Full Story Here

At UN, India Prescribes Getting Rid Of Terror, Separatism & Extremism To Help Afghanistan

For ensuring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries in the region must be dismantled immediately and their supply chains should be disrupted, said Ambassador of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Friday. Addressing a briefing at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) chaired by India, Tirumurti said the rapid deterioration of the security situation in the war-torn country constitutes a 'serious threat to regional peace and stability.'

Read Full Story Here

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Flies F-15 Jet With Israel Counterpart, Strengthens Bilateral Ties

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria flew a sortie with his Israeli counterpart, Maj Gen Amikam Norkin, during his four-day visit to the country on Friday. The Chief of Air Staff flew a sortie in an Israeli F-15 fighter jet from Tel Aviv to pay homage at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem.

Read Full Story Here

IMAGE: Republicworld

