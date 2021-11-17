Top 10 Headlines: Gopal Rai Attacks Centre Over Delhi Pollution; Amravati Violence & More

Defence Minister Inaugurates Three-day Long 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' In UP's Jhansi

In the latest development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv on Wednesday in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The Defence Minister, after attending the inaugural ceremony, launched an arms exhibition at the Hati Ground, Jhansi to further glorify the celebrations of the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’. It is pertinent to note here that this event is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations and will also include the birth anniversary celebrations of Rani Laxmi Bai at Jhansi Fort on November 19 - where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the event.

Amravati Violence: Section 144 Imposed In Akola District Till November 19

In a major development in connection with the Amravati violence, section 144 has been imposed in Akola from Wednesday till November 19. The administration had imposed a 24-hour curfew on November 13 and 14 after a stone-pelting incident was reported on November 12 in ​​Akot city of Akola district. After that, the curfew was further extended from November 14 to November 17. As far as the Amravati violence is concerned, 35 FIRs have been lodged so far.

Pakistan Parl Passes Bill To Give Kulbhushan Jadhav 'Right To Appeal' As Per ICJ Decision

Pakistan on Thursday granted India's Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal as per the decision of the International Court of Justice after passing a Bill in a joint sitting at the Parliament. Stated clearly in the Pakistan Parliament 'orders of the day', in relation to the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Minister for Law and Justice of Pakistan Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem moved the Right of Review and Reconsideration Bill in giving effect to the judgment of the ICJ (the International Court of Justice -Review and Reconsideration Bill, 2021), as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within ninety days.

Anurag Thakur Announces Telecom & Road Connectivity Developmental Plans For Remote Regions

Union Information & Broadcast and Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, November 17, said more focus will be given to improving telecommunication connectivity across isolated or remote regions of India. This decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 'Tribal Pride Day' in the country in a way to honour their contribution towards nation-building on November 15.

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Leaders Protest Against Hyderpora Encounter Ops

Jammu & Kashmir PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti along with other party leaders held a protest in Jammu on Wednesday against the alleged killing of civilians in the encounter at Hyderpora. Mufti claimed that three civilians have been allegedly killed in the encounter on Monday.

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Dig At PM Modi Govt Over Purvanchal Expressway; 'Did This 5yrs Ago'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP, claiming that the project was his government’s initiative. Earlier on Tuesday, ahead of the inauguration by PM Modi, some workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP) cycled on the expressway and showered flowers on it, performing a symbolic 'inaugural'.

Gopal Rai Attacks Centre Over Delhi Pollution; 'all Parties Must Work Together'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered colleges, schools, and other educational institutions to remain closed until further notice on Tuesday night in a move to reduce air pollution in the national capital. Construction will be prohibited in Delhi until November 21, as per an announcement made on Wednesday. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai noted that the AAP-led government had taken emergency steps to combat pollution in the national capital.

Congress Leaders Sibal, Tharoor Back Vir Das For 'Two Indias' Monologue, Singhvi Slams Him

Under attack for his monologue “I come from two Indias”, stand-up comic Vir Das has found backing in Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor but criticism from their party colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi for “vilifying the nation”. As the issue gathered steam, senior Congress leader Sibal on Wednesday tweeted that none can doubt that there are two Indias. “…Just that we don’t want an Indian to tell the world about it. We are intolerant and hypocritical," he tweeted.

US, China Agree To Ease Restrictions Against Journalists; Extend Their Visas

The United States and China have announced that they will ease visa restrictions on journalists in a move that is being deemed as “progress” amidst their escalating geopolitical rivalry. Last year, Beijing withdrew press credentials of more than 10 journalists working at American newspapers in a tit-for-tat move that saw the US dramatically slashing the number of journalists working there. Notably, the announcement came just a day after the presidents of both countries held a virtual summit, but a release by the White House clarified that the visa issue wasn’t brought to the discussion table.

BJP Slams CM Kejriwal For Blaming Stubble Burning In Punjab & Haryana For Poor Delhi AQI

Calling out Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's incompetence to check Delhi air pollution, which is categorised as 'very poor', Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at the Aam Admi Party supremo for evading his responsibility and shifting the onus on farmers' burning crop stubbles. Patra's statement holds relevance as CM Kejriwal had earlier stated that stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana triggered air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

