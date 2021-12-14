Top 10 Headlines: Group Captain Varun Singh Still Critical; Rise In Omicron Cases & More

Group Captain Varun Singh's Condition Continues To Be 'critical But Stable'

The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor, continues to be "critical but stable", officials said on Tuesday.Group Captain Singh is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru. Last Thursday, Group Captain Singh was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

Read more

Amid Rise In Omicron Cases, Aviation Minister Scindia Talks About Normalisation Of International Flights

Normalisation of international flight services will depend on the Omicron scenario and authorities concerned will watch the situation as it unfolds, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

Read more

China Tries To Impose Border Hegemony, Controversial Land Law To Come Into Effect On Jan 1

China passed a controversial land border law on October 23 that would take effect on January 1, 2022, in an effort to improve border control and protection. The new law was passed amid heightened tensions between China and its neighbours over border disputes, similar to the coast guard law and marine traffic safety law enacted earlier this year. Since May 2020, China has been involved in a protracted land conflict with India along their disputed border.

Read more

Sameer Wankhede & Wife Perform Ganesh Aarti On Birthday; Distribute Blankets To Locals

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede celebrated his birthday on Tuesday by performing Ganesh Aarti along with his wife and Marathi actress Kranti Redkar at an event organised to pay respect to him.

Read more

BJP Launches 3-day Protest Against TMC Govt At Singur; Demand Reforms For Farmers

The West Bengal BJP has launched a 3-day long protest against the CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in Bengal at Singur in Hooghly district for 'alleged apathy towards the plight of farmers' in the state. BJP has called its campaign 'Krishi Bachao, Krishak Bachao' which means (Save Farmers, Save Agriculture).

Read more

Nirav Modi Extradition: UK HC Sets Timetable In Case; India Asked To File Reply By Dec 23

The UK High Court on Tuesday heard fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's appeal against his extradition to India. During the proceedings, the court set a timetable in the case asking Nirav Modi's defence to provide a list of questions to the Government of India by December 20. In turn, India has been asked to file a response to the fugitive's questions via UK’s Crown Prosecution Service by December 23. The matter will be taken up by the UK High Court for further hearing in January 2022.

Read more

Sonia Gandhi Meets Oppn Leaders From NCP, NC To Formulate Joint Strategy In Parliament

Congress President Sonia Gandhi met the opposition leaders on Tuesday to ponder over a united strategy in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. The Congress top brass met with the leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP, DMK & National Conference to evolve a joint strategy for the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

Read more

Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal Lambasts Kejriwal; Says Politics Is Business For AAP

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday lambasted Delhi Chief Minister & Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his election campaign in the state, saying that he was merely showing dreams to the people and that politics was just a business.

Read more

COVID Task Force Chief Pitches For Quickly Adaptable Vaccine Platforms

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, COVID Task Force chief V K Paul on Tuesday said India should have vaccine platforms that are 'adaptable quickly' with changing nature of the variants. Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Paul said he hopes that COVID-19 in India is possibly moving in the direction of endemicity, where there is a low or moderate level of transmission going on.

Read more

Using Non-veg Ingredients, Labelling As Veg Products Offend Religious Sentiments: Delhi HC

Use of non-vegetarian ingredients and labelling them vegetarian would offend religious and cultural sentiments of strict vegetarians and interfere in their right to freely profess their religion, the Delhi High Court has said.The court observed that everyone has a right to know what they are consuming and nothing can be offered to them on a platter by resorting to deceit and camouflage.

Read more

Image: Republic World