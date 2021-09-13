Top 10 Headlines: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath; Anti-NEET Bill Passed & More

Pegasus Row: SC Reserves Interim Order On Probe Pleas; Centre Suggests Expert Committee

Contesting pleas seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations, the Supreme Court on Monday reserved interim orders on the issue. While the Centre has refused to file a detailed affidavit on the pleas, stated that it will issue a report to the SC after a committee of experts probe into the allegations. Moreover, the SC bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that it will pass an interim order in two and three days which will concern mainly regarding the constitution of the committee to probe the allegations.

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As 17th Chief Minister Of Gujarat Year Ahead Of Assembly Polls

On Monday, first-time BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat replacing Vijay Rupani who served as the CM from 2016 to 2021. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. On this occasion, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were present. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his other Cabinet colleagues Mansukh Mandaviya, Darshana Jardosh and Parshottam Rupala also attended the ceremony.

Maharashtra CM Thackeray Calls Review Meeting With Top Police Officials On Safety Of Women

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting with top police officials regarding the issue of the safety of women in the state on Monday. The review meeting comes after the horrific Mumbai rape case where a 33-year-old was brutalised inside a tempo in the city's Sakinaka area. According to sources, the CM has called for a meeting with all police forces, GRP commissioner and senior officials of the State Home Department. The virtual meeting will take place today evening at 5 PM.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the demise of Congress’ veteran leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Oscar Fernandes. PM Modi said in a tweet, "Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace." Oscar Fernandes was a former union minister and the 80-year-old passed away on Monday, September 13, in Mangaluru.

Joe Root Beats Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi To Win ICC Player Of The Month Award

England skipper Joe Root has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August, courtesy of his consistent performance against India in the recently-concluded Test series. Root scored three consecutive centuries against India and also finished the series as the highest run-scorer.

Sakinaka Rape Case: Sections Of SC/ST Act Invoked; Mumbai CP Says Probe In Final Leg

In a key development in the Sakinaka rape and murder, Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale during a press briefing on Monday asserted that the sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act has been applied to the case, and the police will now be investigating from the caste angle as well. "In this offence, the victim belonged to a particular caste so we have applied the section of Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribe Atrocities Act in the said offence and we will be investigating the same."

Anti NEET Bill 2021 Passed By Tamil Nadu Assembly, Here Is All You Need To Know About Bill

Anti NEET Bill 2021: The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a bill that seeks exemption from the NEET exam for medical college admissions on Monday, September 19, 2021. During the session that was held on Monday in the first half, the opposition members were spotted wearing black badges through which they were trying to condemn the government. Reports say that the leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that they were not provided with an opportunity to discuss NEET aspirant Dhanush’s suicide in the Assembly. AIADMK staged a walkout.

Bihar: Dengue Cases On Rise, CM Nitish Kumar Says ‘making Efforts To Curb It’

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced on Monday that the state is doing everything possible to stop the spread of dengue cases in the state. Over the past few weeks, 11 localities in Patna’s municipal area have been identified as the dengue hotspots in the city. The top health officials in the city have said that Patna has recorded over 16 dengue cases and the state’s health department released an official statement saying that the state of Bihar had registered 34 dengue cases from July 1 to August 28.

Month After Taliban Seizure, Afghanistan Border Police Return To Kabul Airport

Almost a month after the Taliban group captured the national capital and took over the security of the Hamid Karzai International Airport (Kabul Airport), a number of former border police were seen alongside armed members of the extremist organisation on Sunday. According to the Khaama Press, the Taliban-ruled government asked the former Afghanistan border police to return to their works alongside them. It is worth noting that Afghanistan had earlier invited the civil servants to return to their work, including those associated with the customs department, however, this is the first time when the former police officials were seen working alongside the Taliban force.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha Hits Out At BJP For Using ED As 'revenge-seeking Department'

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha claimed that the party had received an Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice, he addressed the media. During the press conference, Chadha revealed that AAP's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta has been summoned by the ED on September 22. Chadha hit out at the BJP and alleged that the ED was being used as a 'revenge-seeking department' against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

