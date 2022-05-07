Top 10 Headlines: Gyanvapi Mosque Row; Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets Tajinder Bagga & More

Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Varanasi Court Dismisses Appeal To Block Survey; Hearing On May 9

In a major development in connection with the Shringar Gauri Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid row, a Varanasi court has dismissed the appeal to block the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Earlier, a survey was ordered in the mosque which was objected to by the management committee. On May 6, the survey was conducted by a Court-appointed Commissioner. The Managing Committee of Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi had opposed the decision to conduct videography and survey in the mosque premises. Meanwhile, the court will hear the case next on May 9. It is also important to note that the survey will continue till May 9.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets Tajinder Bagga, Slams Kejriwal Over 'political Use Of Police'

As Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga returned home in the wee hours of Saturday, Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant visited his Delhi residence. While speaking to the media about Bagga's unlawful arrest, the Goa CM lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for misusing the Punjab Police and its power.

Punjab: CBI Carries Out Searches At Premises Linked To AAP MLA In Rs 40 Cr Bank Fraud Case

As the faceoff between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP continues over Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out searches at three locations in Punjab's Sangrur district linked to AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in connection to a Rs 40 crore bank fraud case.

In Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi Avers 'Warangal Declaration Should Reach Masses' As Polls Loom

Rahul Gandhi, addressing Congress workers in Hyderabad, said his first milestone for them would be to proliferate the 'Warangal Declaration' among the masses. He further added that only the hard-working candidates who have worked on the ground among the masses will get tickets.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Hyderabad Photo-op; Questions His Silence On Nagaraju's Murder

With the entire nation demanding justice for Nagaraju, the BJP has come down heavily on Rahul Gandhi's photo-op with members of the NSUI in Hyderabad. The Congress MP's stony silence on the Hyderabad honour killing has evoked the ire of the BJP, which has questioned why he won't meet the family of Nagaraju or his distraught wife Sultana, who was a witness to her husband's brutal murder.

Congress Leaders Bat For Ghulam Nabi Azad As J&K CM Face; 'Party Is Zero Without Him'

As Congress continues to implode across the country, party leaders called upon the top brass to declare Ghulam Nabi Azad as the CM face in Jammu and Kashmir. In a video accessed by Republic TV on Saturday, a Congress leader is seen telling AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil that the party will fail to win a single seat if Azad is sidelined. Mentioning that Assembly elections might be held in October amid the completion of the delimitation process, he is heard saying that Congress stands a very good chance of coming back to power if the former Rajya Sabha is projected as the CM candidate.

Mandaviya Counters WHO Report; 'India Maintained Systematic Records Even 100 Yrs Ago'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday rejected the World Health Organisation's (WHO) estimation of COVID-19 deaths in India, saying that the country had maintained a comprehensive record of birth and deaths. Discussing the outcome of the 3-day 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir' in Kevadia, he asserted that a resolution had been passed to reject WHO's calculation.

Zelenskyy Refuses To Surrender To Russia Amid War; Demands Putin To Withdraw Forces

As Russia continues its atrocities against Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensyy said that he will not surrender in front of Russian soldiers. While speaking at the Chatham House event, he stressed that the Ukrainians elected him as the "president of Ukraine" not the "leader of rubles". It is evident to note that Zelenskyy was referring to the current situation of the country as "rubbles". "I was elected by the people of Ukraine to be President of Ukraine. Not to be the president of a rump or reduced Ukraine. The minimum is to reclaim all our territories as of the 23rd of February. Russia must withdraw," he said.

NATO Expects Russia-Ukraine War To Further Escalate As Victory Day Nears

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is expecting a further escalation of the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. Speaking to German daily Welt am Sonntag, he said that the 30-member military alliance was determined to help Ukraine as long as Putin keeps the war going, “even if it takes months or years”. His remarks came as the war continued for its tenth week with fresh attacks in Ukraine's southern cities.

LSG Vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on May 7, from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. LSG are currently second in the IPL 2022 points table with 14 points, four points clear of fifth-placed Delhi Capitals.

