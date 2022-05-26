Top 10 Headlines: Gyanvapi Row Hearing On May 30; PM Modi In Hyderabad; Chinese Visa Scam

'World knows India means business,' says PM Modi at ISB Hyderabad convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took part in the convocation programme of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. He also unveiled a commemorative plaque celebrating the 20 years of the establishment. Addressing the graduate programme 2022, PM Modi said that professionals graduating from ISB are strengthening global business and many have launched startups and been part of unicorns. "This is a matter of pride not only for ISB but the whole country," he said.

Read Full Story Here

Gyanvapi case: Next hearing set for May 30; Muslim side to continue arguments on Monday

The Varanasi District Court concluded the day's hearing in the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque case and the next hearing is set for Monday, May 30, the Hindu side's lawyer Advocate Vishnu Jain informed today. Speaking to the media, Advocate Jain informed that the Muslim side presented their argument in the court on Thursday, however, the arguments could not be completed. The Hindu side also reiterated its claims that the Shivling inside the mosque was damaged.

Read Full Story Here

BJP fumes over West Bengal Guv being replaced as chancellor of universities; 'tanashahi'

Moments after West Bengal Education Minister Bratyabrata Basu made a massive announcement, stating that it has been decided to replace West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state universities, Industrialist and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shishir Bajoria slammed the state government, accusing the CM of 'drama' and 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship).

Read Full Story Here

Chinese Visa Scam: Karti Chidambaram gets interim relief till May 30; grilled for 6 hours

In the latest development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, on Thursday, May 26, granted interim protection to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30 in an alleged money laudering case that was registered by the Enforcement Directoriate in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam. The development comes after the Lok Sabha MP reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi to record his statement. A special court had ordered Chidambaram to join the CBI investigation within 16 hours of his arrival from the UK and Europe, where he had gone with permission from the investigation agency and the Supreme Court.

Read Full Story Here

West Bengal Guv to be replaced by CM Mamata Banerjee as Chancellor of state universities

After a cabinet meeting in West Bengal, Bratyabrata Basu, the Minister of Education of the state made a massive announcement on Thursday. Addressing a media briefing, Basu announced that the state cabinet in the meeting gave its consent to the proposal to replace West Bengal Governor Jadgeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state universities.

Read Full Story Here

Russia-Ukraine War: Two Russian soldiers plead guilty to war crimes in eastern Ukraine

In the second war crimes trial since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, two captured Russian soldiers pleaded guilty to bombarding a town in eastern Ukraine, the Guardian reported on May 26. Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov admitted to being members of an artillery regiment that fired at targets in Kharkiv from Russia's Belgorod area. According to the prosecutors, the shelling destroyed an educational facility in the town of Derhachi. After crossing the border and continuing the firing, Bobikin and Ivanov, identified as an artillery driver and a gunner, were apprehended, according to the prosecutor general's office.

Read Full Story Here

Mehbooba Mufti silent on Pak terrorists in Amreen Bhat's murder; slams GoI on J&K killings

While Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti didn't utter a word against terrorists, she blamed the Government of India for the recent spate of civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir. The former Chief Minister expressed her sympathies over the recent killing of TV actress Amreen Bhat. The leader questioned the government: 'What will it take for the GoI to end this bloodshed?' PDP chief's response comes in the wake of a series of civilian killings by terrorists in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Full Story Here

West Bengal coal scam: CBI summons TMC MLA Saokat Molla for questioning on May 27

Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged coal scam. He has been asked to be present before the central agencies on Friday, May 27, at 11 am. Reportedly, the coal belt of Asansol was the base of the smuggling racket but the smuggled coal was illegally sent to different parts of the state. Brick kilns in TMC MLA Molla's Canning (East) assembly constituency were also allegedly used to receive the smuggled coal.

Read Full Story Here

Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's UK tour, 'FCRA clearance taken, no need of other approval'

Amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's comments during his UK visit and whether due clearances were taken for the tour, Congress slammed BJP and stated Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) approval was taken and also added, as an MP, he didn't need any other clearances. Notably, top sources told ANI on May 25 that the Gandhi scion had visited the UK and met Jeremy Corbyn, and had participated in the 'Ideas for India' conference sans any political go-ahead. Whereas RJD leader and MP Manoj Jha, who also spoke at the same conference, had taken all the due political clearances.

Read Full Story Here

'NCB to file final chargesheet in Cordelia Cruise drug bust in 2-3 days,' inform sources

Months after Mumbai witnessed a drug bust atop the Cordiella Cruise in October 2021, sources informed Republic that the final chargesheet in the high-profile case is to be filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The final chargesheet will be filed by the probing agency in the next 2-3 days, sources informed the channel. The information by the sources comes as the 60-day extension granted to the agency to file the chargesheet in the case expires on May 29. On March 30, the agency was granted the extension by a Special Court.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World