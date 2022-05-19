Top 10 Headlines: Gyanvapi Survey Case; MNS Responds To Death Threats To Raj Thackeray

Gyanvapi Row: New Court Commissioner Says Ajay Mishra's Report Eligible For Submission

Ahead of the Gyanvapi survey report submission, Court Commissioner Vishal Singh on Thursday supported his predecessor Ajay Mishra and stated that his report was eligible for submission too. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV ahead of the fresh Gyanvapi survey report submission, Court Commissioner Vishal Singh stated that former Commissioner Ajay Mishra was only suspended because of his photographer, who leaked information to the media. He added that there was no conflict between the two commissioners over the survey report. “Gyanvapi survey report submitted by former Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra is eligible,” Singh told Republic. It is pertinent to mention here that the fresh report was submitted before the court later in the day.

Read the full story here

MNS Warns 'Maharashtra Will Burn' Amid Death Threats To Raj Thackeray In Loudspeaker Row

Maharashtra Navnirman Party (MNS) has put up a poster in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, warning that if anything wrong happens to the party supremo Raj Thackeray then the whole of Maharashtra will burn. In the poster, a warning is written in the Marathi language, which states, "If any loss is caused to Raj Thackeray, the whole of Maharashtra will burn." This comes following the threat letter received by Raj Thackeray over his remark on the loudspeaker row as well as constant protest against Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

Read the full story here

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Finds Traces Of 4 Hindu Idols, Sheshnaag & Shapes Of Lotus On Walls

In an explosive development pertaining to the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute, traces of Hindu temples have been discovered near two walls of the mosque, according to the survey report submitted to the Varanasi court. The two-page survey report filed by suspended court commissioner Ajay Mishra states that debris from the Shringar Gauri temple was found near the north and west walls of the mosque.

Read the full story here

US Embassy Reopens In Kyiv After Three-month Closure Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As the brutal Russia Ukraine war has entered its 85th day, the United States Embassy in Kyiv resumed its operations on May 18, Wednesday, after closing for three months and halting activities in Ukraine's capital shortly before Russia invaded the nation. According to a press statement from the US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “Three months ago, we lowered our flag over the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, just days before Russian forces streamed across Ukraine’s border to carry out President Putin’s unprovoked, unjustified war of choice.”

Read the full story here

Former ASI Officer Claims Qutub Minar Was Built By Emperor Vikramaditya

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, a former officer of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has come up with an outlandish claim about the historic Qutub Minar in Delhi.

Dharamveer Sharma has served as Superintending Archaeologist in the division of Delhi for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Read the full story here

US Calls Finland, Sweden’s NATO Applications A 'watershed Moment In European Security'

in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is "a watershed moment in European Security," said US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan. Addressing a regular press briefing at the White House, the security advisor to US President Joe Biden noted that the two Nordic countries joining the defence alliance will "bring with them strong capabilities and proven track record as security partners." He further informed that Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will be hosted by Biden at the White House today.

Read the full story here

Russian Soldier Pleads Guilty To Killing Unarmed Ukrainian Civilian In War Crimes Trial

A 21-year-old Russian tank commander on Wednesday admitted to killing an unarmed civilian, a 62-year-old man just a few days after Moscow announced the ‘special’ operation in Ukraine. In the latest prominent development pertaining to the devastating Russia-Ukraine war, Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to taking the life of an old Ukrainian civilian in the first war crimes trial since the beginning of the conflict.

Read the full story here

LPG Price Hiked Again Second Time In A Month, Domestic Cylinder Rates Eclipse Rs 1000 Mark

In a key development, the price of 14.2 kg Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been increased by Rs, 3.5 with effect from today, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs. 1003 per cylinder today. Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased by Rs. 50

Read the full story here

VHP Reacts To Ajay Mishra's Survey Findings, Reiterates 'Gyanvapi Not A Mosque But Temple'

As Supreme Court and Varanasi Court are scheduled to hear the Gyanvapi case, former Court Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra has submitted a report of the survey pointing at the evidence of Hindu temple structures and debris discovered in the region. Responding to the report accessed by Republic TV, Vinod Bansal, VHP leader reiterated the Hindu side's claims that Gyanvapi is not a mosque but a temple.

Read the full story here

Zelenskyy Launches UNITED24 Website, Campaign To Let Donors Send Funds For Ukraine

Amid the ravaging war with Russia which is showing no sign of ending, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced the UNITED24 campaign in his night speech on Wednesday. As per the website of the newly-launched initiative, UNITED24 was established as the primary platform for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine. The website further revealed that funds would be sent to the National Bank of Ukraine's official accounts and allocated by assigned ministries to fulfill the most immediate requirements.

Read the full story here