Top 10 Headlines: Health Minister Mandaviya Holds Review Meet; Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

PM Modi Tries Gym Equipment At Major Dhyan Chand Sports University In Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Meerut on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in UP. Ahead of the launch, PM Modi took a tour of the stalls set up at the university site and inspected all the artefacts and sports equipment exhibited there. In one of the never-seen moments, the Prime Minister tried gym training equipment and was seen working out. At other stalls, PM Modi examined footballs, cricket bats and chess boards among other sporting goods displayed there. He also interacted with their manufacturers and learned the specifications of the equipment for sale

COVID: Health Minister Mandaviya Holds Review Meet; Lists Key Mantra To Fight Pandemic

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya convened a meeting to review public health preparedness and vaccination progress with Ministers of State and Union Territories on Sunday. While stressing strict compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour, the Centre underlined before the State and Union Territories that Test, Track, Treat, and Vaccination is the primary Mantra for the collective fight against the pandemic.

Sidhu Questions Liquor Mafia's Links With Majithia; 'when I Stood Up, He Had To Abscond'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday once again raised links between the liquor mafia in Punjab and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia stating that when he stood up to the officers, the latter had to abscond. Addressing a rally at Phagwara, Sidhu urged the citizens of Punjab to not 'save the mafia', but vote to 'defeat the mafia'.

PIB Avers India's COVID Vaccination Drive 'most Successful & Largest' Compared To US, UK

Amidst the looming third wave of COVID-19 and Omicron threat, misinformation concerning the same is raising alarm among the community. Recently, an international media agency claimed that India missed its COVID-19 vaccination target. On December 31, BBC published an article stating that "How India missed its vaccination target."

COVID: West Bengal Issues Stringent Curbs; Salons Shut, Malls To Function At 50% Capacity

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, stringent measures are being adopted by various states to contain the massive spread of the virus. Taking note of the uptick in Omicron cases in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee-led state government had announced a series of stringent guidelines on Sunday, Jan 02.

James Webb Space Telescope May Provide Data To Prove Stephen Hawking's Dark Matter Theory

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope could now produce data needed to assess one of Stephen Hawking’s most controversial theories, suggesting that dark matter (the invisible substance that makes most matter in the cosmos) may be made of black holes formed in the earliest moments of the Big Bang.

South Africa: Major Fire Breaks Out At Parliament Building In Cape Town

The Parliament Building of South Africa in Cape Town caught fire on Sunday as the firefighters were seen battling the wildfire. At around 05:30 AM local time on Sunday, the firefighters arrived at the building after big flames and a massive column of smoke was spotted. Videos are circulating on the internet where a dark plume of smoke and flames can be seen rising from the building.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Two More Farmers Arrested By SIT Over Lynching Of BJP Workers

In a recent update concerning the Lakhimpur violence case, two farmers have been arrested in connection with the First Information Report (FIR) number 220 lodged by Sumit Jaiswal. According to the Lakhimpur Police, the accused farmers Kamaljit Singh (29) and Kawaljit Singh alias Sonu (35) were hiding from the police after almost two months since the incident unfolded.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Jammu & Kashmir Govt Asks Public To Share Evidence By January 5

A day after the tragic stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, the Enquiry Committee set up by Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday asked the general public to furnish evidence regarding the incident. The Committee said that the evidence can be shared via E-Mail, WhatsApp or landline on or before January 5. Also, those who want to meet in person and share the evidence can do so on January 5 between 11 AM to 1 PM in the office of Divisional Commissioner at Rail Head Complex in Jammu's Panama chowk.

PM Modi Unsparing On Oppn In Meerut; Takes Jibe At Mulayam Singh's 'Ladko Se Galti' Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, aimed to deliver international sports facilities to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, the university is being constructed at a cost of Rs 700 crores. Addressing the public gathered to witness to ceremony, PM Modi said every year, more than 1000 girls and boys will graduate from the university.

