Top 10 Headlines: Hijab Row, Elections In 3 States, Ukraine Crisis, IPL Auction & More

Kerala Governor speaks to Republic on Hijab row; affirms 'protesting women ill-informed'

As the hijab row continues to flare, on Sunday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stated that the protesting women 'may not be fully informed'. Speaking exclusively to Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Khan highlighted how the word 'hijab' appears in Quran as many as seven times, but not once in the context of the attire of women.

Amid Hijab row, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat holds peace meeting with parents & politicians

Amid the ongoing Hijab row, Udupi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raghupathi Bhat on Sunday held a meeting with parents of students and several political leaders at the Taluq office in the district. The meeting was attended by Police, BJP leader Sumitra Nayak, PU College Development Committee Vice President Yashpal Suvarna, President of Udupi City Municipal Council among others.

Congress leader claims 'rape rate in India high as women aren't wearing hijabs' amid row

As the controversy on Hijab continues to flare, the Congress on Sunday came up with a rather bizarre and shocking argument. Speaking to the media, a leader of the grand old party from Karnataka, Zameer Ahmad claimed that the rape rate in India was at a record high because women were not wearing hijab. The Congress leader further said that though the headscarf is not compulsory, women who want to 'protect' themselves wear it.

Author Vikram Sampath targetted over 'plagiarism', Kanchan Gupta rubbishes allegations

Author Vikram Sampath has again become the victim of the Left Cabal for writing a book on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This time, he has been accused of plagiarism. Reacting to the development, Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, told Republic TV that every time the Left Cabal wants to hit out at someone, they throw much muck and some of it is going to stick. "The whole idea is that the individual will get dirtied," he said.

Uttarakhand elections: Harish Rawat says no one has any 'objection' to him becoming CM

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat defended his party of the allegation of not announcing a Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the Uttarakhand elections. Rawat clarified that nobody in Congress has any objection over his candidature for the post of Chief Minister. The Congress leader went on to say that the party is contesting the election under his leadership. Rawat claimed that to not announce the candidate for the post of Chief Minister before the polls, is a "strategic move." The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that he believes in politics of struggle and not power.

UP elections: Jitin Prasada confident of BJP breaching 300-seat mark; attacks Opposition

A day ahead of the second phase of 2022 UP elections, Minister Jitin Prasada on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will breach the 300 seat mark again, further stating that the people vote for the saffron party "unilaterally" on Monday and the party would win all 6 seats in the Shahjahanpur constituency.

Ukraine crisis: Pope Francis entrusts Virgin Mary & world leaders with 'effort for peace'

Amid heightened fears of Russia invading Ukraine, head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City Pope Francis on Sunday called the situation 'worrying'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Pope Francis entrusted to the 'intercession' of the Virgin Mary, and the 'conscience' of political leaders, and wrote, "every effort on behalf of peace."

LIC IPO: Centre files draft papers with SEBI; 10% of IPO reserved for policyholders

The Central government on Sunday filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI for mega LIC IPO, which is expected to make its debut in the capital market in March. According to the draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Centre will sell more than 31 crore equity shares in the Life Insurance Corporation of India/

"The DRHP of LIC IPO has been filed today with the SEBI," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted, adding that the IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). About 31.6 crore shares are on offer representing 5% equity.

IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades receives standing ovation as he returns; WATCH

Hugh Edmeades received a standing ovation from all the franchise owners as he returned for the IPL auction 2022 on Sunday following a massive health scare the day before.

The Brit unexpectedly collapsed on the floor and required immediate medical attention after he suffered postural hypotension. Charu Sharma was then named as his replacement and led the bidding from the front for more than a day.

NCPCR takes cognisance of little girl mimicking 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in viral video

After a video of a girl mimicking Alia Bhatt's character in Gangubai Kathiawadi went viral, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of the matter on Sunday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, chairperson of NCPCR Priyank Kanoongo said that the indecent usage of children to promote a movie, their portrayal as a sex worker, smoking, is completely inappropriate.

Image: Republic World