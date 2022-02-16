Top 10 Headlines: Hijab Row Plot Exposed; BJP Reacts To Channi's 'Bhaiya' Insult & More

Ukraine President Zelensky claims no sign of withdrawal of Russian troops yet

Despite Russia's announcement on February 15 that it was pulling back some of its troops to end the ongoing military drills, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on February 16 that he had not seen any sign of Russian force withdrawal. He went on to say that the Russian troop pullout would be visible to everyone, not just the military.

COVID-19: Centre asks states, UTs to amend curbs as caseload sees continuous decline

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Administrators of all States and Union Territories of India and asked them to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend. Union Minister Bhushan talked about the declining numbers of Coronavirus cases since January 21 and said that there have been 50,476 average daily cases last week and in the last 24 hours, 27,409 new cases have been reported. He also informed that the daily positivity rate has declined to 3.63% since February 15, 2022.

Hijab row plot exposed: Campus Front of India leader admits 'leading protests from front'

As discussion and debates on hijab continue, it has come to light that the Popular Front of India (PFI)-backed Campus Front of India (CFI) is 'leading the protests'. In a Republic TV's super exclusive report on Wednesday, the alleged PFI affiliated group admitted on camera that it was allegedly leading the protests in colleges across the state in the backdrop of the hijab row. Speaking to Republic TV, CFI leader Aseel Akram confirmed that they were 'supporting the women' and leading the 'protest from the front'.

Subramanian Swamy breaks silence on 'First Hijab, then studies' logic; fires a question

With the Hijab controversy yet to reach a logical & legal solution, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy expressed his opinion on the issue on Wednesday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader highlighted the protesting students' grievance that the government was asking them to choose between 'hijab and education' and wondered why their 'grandfathers chose to stay in India instead of going to Pakistan' at the time of Independence.

BJP reminds Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of her UP lineage after Channi's 'bhaiya' insult

After Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi made the 'Bhaiya' reference for people of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, with Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra laughing and clapping, BJP resorted to giving some history lessons on Wednesday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, saffron party leader Raju Bista underlined how Vadra's great grandfather Motilal Nehru and grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru were based out of Prayagraj.

Manish Tewari avers 'there should be no politics on wearing Turban'; 'pride of Punjab'

With Punjab elections just four days away, Congress MP Manish Tewari wielded a fresh attack against state opposition leaders and condemned the ‘politicisation of turban’ in the ongoing poll electioneering. Manish Tewari further asserted that Turban is Punjab’s pride and its use as a political tool shall be avoided.

Owaisi scoffs at Uttarakhand CM's UCC vow; 'Saying out of anxiety, not in manifesto'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday rebuffed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's vow to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, claiming that the BJP leader was making such promises out of 'anxiety'. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi stated that Dhami's promise was not mentioned anywhere in the BJP manifesto and alleged that the promise was made last-minute given that the ground beneath the saffron party was 'slipping away'.

Arunachal Pradesh resident allegedly abducted by Chinese PLA in 2015; family awaits return

The return of Miram Tarong, the 17-year-old boy who was allegedly 'abducted' by the Chinese PLA last month has reignited hope in another family. Relatives of Tapor Pullom, a resident of Shiyomi district of Arunachal Pradesh who went missing in 2015, continue to await his return. Republic Media Network on Wednesday accessed exclusive details of and accounts of Pullom's disappearance, and how he continues to remain missing more than 6 years after he was allegedly 'abducted' by the PLA.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confers Assam Baibhav award to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday presented the 'Assam Baibhav' award to former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Naval Tata in Mumbai. Taking to the microblogging platform, CM Sarma said that Ratan Tata has made an exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in the state.

Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law and grandson express heartfelt love for legendary singer; Watch

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69, in a Mumbai hospital following multiple health issues, leaving the whole nation in grief. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eminent film personalities to members of the music fraternity including Dheeraj Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, everyone is paying heartfelt tributes to the legend via social media.

