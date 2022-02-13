Top 10 Headlines: Hijab Row, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, IPL 2022 Auction And More

Hijab Row: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Assures Action Against Trolls Attacking Topper Aroosa

After Republic TV's extensive coverage, Union Minister of State for Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday took cognizance of Aroosa Parvaiz, Srinagar class 12 topper, who was toxically trolled on social media for not wearing hijab. Speaking to the media, MoS Chandrasekhar warned the trollers, saying that they were committing a crime under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and will be punished accordingly.

Uttarakhand Elections 2022: From Pushkar Dhami To Harish Rawat; Here Are 5 Key Battles

A three-way battle for the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly will be held on Monday - February 14, with BJP eyeing to retain the hilly state. It faces a tough Opposition from Congress led by ex-CM Harish Rawat aiming for re-election and AAP trying to make inroads under its CM face Ajay Kothiyal'. Results for the elections will be announced on March 10.

Mehbooba Mufti Says 'will Fight Tooth & Nail For Hijab, Don't Know About Aroosa'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she will fight tooth and nail in support of Hijabs in education institutions. The PDP leader claimed that there is an attempt to divide the country.

IPL Auction 2022 Live: SRH Sign Sean Abott For Rs 2.40 Crores; GT Sign Alzarri Joseph

Final bidding war has begun for IPL 2022 Auction. About 88 player slots are now remaining for all 10 teams, while 96 players have been sold so far before the break. Atleast 51 players are required to be sold today for the franchises to achieve their minimum squad limit of 18 players.

Germany's Scholz To Travel To Russia To Push For Diplomatic Path Forward Amid Ukraine Row

German chancellor Olaf Scholz is traveling to Moscow to hold bilateral dialogue with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 15, opting for a diplomatic path for Ukraine and Moscow to defuse the border tensions. Scholz will also travel to Kyiv between February 14 and 15 to hold talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to have “substantial" discussions as Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border in what West asserts is a prelude of an armed invasion.

Amit Shah Vows To Make Punjab Drug-free; Lambasts Congress For Humiliating Captain

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised to make the state drug-free and urged everyone to vote for the NDA alliance on the day of polling.

Owaisi Proclaims 'A Hijab-clad Woman Will Be Indian PM One Day' Amid Hijab Protests

Amid the furore over Hijabs, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, proclaimed that a 'Hijab-clad woman will be PM of India, one day'. Addressing a poll rally in Shahjahanpur, Owaisi said that Muslim women can wear hijabs and become doctors, collectors, SDMs. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college have moved tthe Karnataka High Court challenging the college's order. The hearing is on Monday

Delhi Schools To Reopen For Nursery To Class 8 From Tomorrow; Check COVID-19 SOPs Here

School reopening: Delhi Schools are scheduled to reopen for Nursery to Class 8 from Monday, February 14, 2022. Delhi school heads were told about the reopening after a review meeting. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted the review meeting on February 4, 2022.

CSK Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2022

The 2021 Indian Premier League(IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings(CSK) walked into the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction with four retained players in their squad. The four-time winners named Ravindra Jadeja for INR 16 crore, MS Dhoni for Rs 12 crore, Moeen Ali for Rs 8 crore, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 6 crore as their four player retentions

Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan To Star In Crime Thriller ‘Wardriver’; Read Plot, Other Details

Dane DeHaan has been in the limelight ever since he starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The actor has now signed another film, and this time, it's a crime thriller titled Wardriver.

