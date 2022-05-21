Top 10 Headlines: Hyderabad Man Killed Over Inter-caste Marriage; PM To Visit Japan & More

Hyderabad Honour Killing: 24-year-old Man Stabbed To Death Over Inter-caste Marriage

In yet another horrifying case of honour killing from Hyderabad, a 24-year-old man was killed in Shahinayathgunj on Friday. The young man, identified as Neeraj Kumar Panwar, was killed in public in front of his father over an inter-caste love marriage. According to the police, a total of four persons have been apprehended in connection with the case while one has been reported as absconding. Neeraj, a resident of Kolsawadi in the Begum Bazar area was killed in Hyderabad’s Shahinayathgunj area on Friday evening over an inter-caste love marriage. According to the police, he was killed in front of his father. The accused have been identified as relatives of Sanjana, the girl to whom Neeraj had got married a year ago. The family of the victim is now holding protests in Hyderabad, demanding justice in the case.

PM To Visit Japan Next Week For Quad Summit; To Hold Bilateral Talks With US, Japan & Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan next week to attend the fourth Quad Summit in Tokyo, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in a press conference. During his visit, which begins on May 23, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and the PMs of Japan and Australia.

Gyanvapi Shivling Row: DU Professor Ratan Lal Granted Bail By Delhi Court

Arrested over an objectionable social media post on the Gyanvapi row, University of Delhi Professor Ratan Lal was granted bail by the Tis Hazari Court on Saturday. Lal, who serves as a Professor of History in the Hindu College of Delhi University, has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of like amount. An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer. In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said the professor had recently shared a derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling.

EAM Jaishankar Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's 'India's Foreign Services Have Changed' Remark

The statements made by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Idea for India conclave held in the United Kingdom recently, invoked the response of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Jaishankar shared a video of a suited-booted Gandhi. In the video, Gandhi can be heard claiming that the Indian Foreign Services have changed. "I was talking to some bureaucrats from Europe and they said the IFS has completely changed and won’t listen to anything — they are arrogant. Now they just tell us what orders they are getting, there is no conversation; you can’t do that,” the Member of Indian Parliament from Wayanad said.

PM Modi Hosts Indian Deaflympics Contingent, Holds Personal Interaction With Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to share the delight he had in hosting the athletes, who performed well at the recently-held Deaflympics, at his residence on Saturday. The leader stated that he will never forget the interactions he had with them. PM Modi explained that he could see the determination and passion in all the athletes after hearing their experiences, and provided them with a motivational speech for far more success in the future.

Ramban Tunnel Collapse: Republic Accesses FIR; Construction Company Named For 'negligence'

In the latest development in the Ramban tunnel collapse, a First Information Report has been filed by the Jammu & Kashmir Police in the case, holding construction company Sarala responsible for 'negligence'. The complaint has underlined that Sarala Constructions put the lives of its workers in danger and their negligence led to the incident. The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 287 ( Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (endangering life or personal safety), 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), and 304-A (Causing death by negligence).

OP Chautala Convicted In Disproportionate Assets Case; Sentence To Be Pronounced On May 26

In the latest development, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi convicted former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday in a 17-year-old disproportionate assets case. Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of the sentence.

Ukraine Urges World To Provide Air Defence Systems & Missiles To Counter Russian Offensive

As the brutal war in Eastern Europe continues to intensify unabated, Ukraine has urged the world to provide air defence and missiles as soon as possible to counter Russian aggression. In a statement, Olena Moshenets, the People's Deputy of Ukraine, stated that weapons must be supplied in adequate quantities without any bureaucratic red tape to ensure the safety and prevention of casualties not only in Ukraine but across Europe. "Our Western partners must not question the need for arms supplies," she added.

Joe Biden Says US Ready To Offer COVID Vaccines To North Korea Amid Virus Outbreak

The United States has offered to provide North Korea coronavirus vaccines as a fresh COVID-19 wave wreaks havoc on the country. According to a TASS report, a similar proposal has also been given to China. Notably, the proposal comes at a time when Joe Biden is on a trip to Asia for the first time after taking office as US President.

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals: Dream11 Team, H2H Record & MI Vs DC Playing XI News

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday in what could be a vital match in deciding the last IPL 2022 playoff berth. While five-time champions MI can no longer make it to the playoffs, DC are very much still in the hunt for the final spot. After having played 13 games, DC are currently in fifth place with 14 points, just two points behind fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but with a better run rate. With all still to play for, this game promises to be an exciting and nail-biting encounter. Here is a look at our MI vs DC Dream11 prediction, h2h record and the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing 11.

